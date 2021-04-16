Orangemen baseball suffers first loss

The Beatrice baseball team entered the inaugural Trailblazer Conference Tournament with aspirations of winning the championship, but Plattsmouth had different ideas.

The Orangemen, who was the top seed in the tournament, lost to fourth-seeded Plattsmouth 6-0 Thursday night at Christenson Field in Beatrice. It was the first loss of the season for Beatrice.

The Beatrice offense couldn't solve left handed pitcher Adam Eggert, who pitched a complete game, one hit shutout.

The Orangemen did draw four walks from Eggert and two of those walks came in the second inning, which ended up being Beatrice's best scoring threat.

Tucker Timmerman and Caleb Jobman both walked in the inning and were at first and third with two outs, but Beatrice would be unable to get the big hit.

Beatrice got their lead off man on base in the third inning when Elijah Mangnall reached on an error. A sacrifice bunt moved him to second, and a ground out moved him to third with two outs. But one again Beatrice would fail to get the clutch hit.

Plattsmouth finally broke through for four runs in the top of the fourth. Three singles led to the first two runs, making it 2-0. A single, a double and a dropped third strike led to two more runs, making it 4-0.