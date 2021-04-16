Orangemen baseball suffers first loss

The Beatrice baseball team entered the inaugural Trailblazer Conference Tournament with aspirations of winning the championship, but Plattsmouth had different ideas.
The Orangemen, who was the top seed in the tournament, lost to fourth-seeded Plattsmouth 6-0 Thursday night at Christenson Field in Beatrice. It was the first loss of the season for Beatrice.
The Beatrice offense couldn't solve left handed pitcher Adam Eggert, who pitched a complete game, one hit shutout.
The Orangemen did draw four walks from Eggert and two of those walks came in the second inning, which ended up being Beatrice's best scoring threat.
Tucker Timmerman and Caleb Jobman both walked in the inning and were at first and third with two outs, but Beatrice would be unable to get the big hit.
Beatrice got their lead off man on base in the third inning when Elijah Mangnall reached on an error. A sacrifice bunt moved him to second, and a ground out moved him to third with two outs. But one again Beatrice would fail to get the clutch hit.
Plattsmouth finally broke through for four runs in the top of the fourth. Three singles led to the first two runs, making it 2-0. A single, a double and a dropped third strike led to two more runs, making it 4-0.
Beatrice had another opportunity to score in the bottom of the fourth. With one out, Timmerman reached on an error and Qwin Zabokrtsky walked. Two strikeouts would end the inning, though, with no damage being done.
A single, a walk and a two-RBI double led to two more runs for Plattsmouth in the top of the seventh, making it 6-0. Beatrice would go down in order in the bottom of the seventh, making the final score 6-0.
Max Reis had the lone hit for the Orangemen -- a single. Timmerman walked twice while Zabokrtsky and Jobman were also issued a walk each.
Zabokrtsky pitched the first six innings, giving up four runs (three earned) on five hits while striking out seven and walking none. Zane Hoffman pitched an inning and gave up two earned runs on two hits and walking two.
The Orangemen will now play in a third place game on Saturday, but the opponenent, location and time is yet to be determined.