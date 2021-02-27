Orangemen beat Aurora to clinch state berth

Glynn led Beatrice with 12 points, but none were bigger than the two free throws at the end of the game. Ribble said one thing he can fall back on is the fact that Glynn has been in big moments before during his freshman and sophomore years at Johnson-Brock.

"A lot of our kids haven't been in that moment where everything is on the line," Ribble said. "But Kaden has and for him to go up there to the line in that moment and make them both -- it showed that he's comfortable in that moment."

Bennett Crandall and Devin Smith had nine points each for Beatrice while Elliot Jurgens had five and Jace Pethoud had four.

Beatrice was out-sized in the game, but good interior passing allowed them to get points.

"All of our kids are very unselfish," Ribble said. "If they see a teammate with a more open shot, they are willing to pass it up. It was really evident on Devin Smith's three pointer in the fourth quarter. Kaden (Glynn) was open, but he saw Devin and Devin had the courage to shoot it and he made it."

Aurora coach Rick Bell said it was a gritty game on both sides, which was much different than the first time the two teams played when Beatrice won by 22. He was happy with the three point look they got at the end.