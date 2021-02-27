Orangemen beat Aurora to clinch state berth

Beatrice is heading back to the state tournament for the first time since 2015 after a 39-36 win over Aurora.
Aurora got two three point attempts up in the closing seconds Saturday at the Ozone in Beatrice, but both shots missed their mark. Beatrice secured the rebound as time expired and the celebration was on.
"It's really exciting," said Beatrice Coach Clark Ribble. "Our kids have invested a lot of time and energy and the community loves basketball here in Beatrice. It's thrilling for our program, for our community and for our school to be heading back to Lincoln. "
Aurora got off to a hot start and led Beatrice 12-9 after the first quarter, but the Orangemen defense clamped down and held the Huskies to just two points in the second quarter as they built a 21-14 lead.
Beatrice continued to maintain an edge in the second half and had their biggest lead of the game at 33-24 early in the fourth quarter, but a 5-1 run by Aurora made got the Huskies back within five at 34-29.
Devin Smith knocked down a big three pointer with 3:18 left in the game to extend Beatrice's lead back to eight, but Aurora came back with five straight points to make it 37-24 with 48.1 seconds left.
The Orangemen missed the front end of a one-and-one and Aurora came back with a basket on the offensive end to get within one with 15.4 seconds left.
Missed free throws were a problem for the Orangemen in the fourth quarter, but Kaden Glynn would could up with two big ones, extending the lead back to three.
A dribble drive and kick out to the corner got Aurora an open look at three, but it missed. The Huskies got the offensive rebound and got another off-balanced three pointer off, but it also missed and Beatrice would get the rebound as time expired.
Beatrice's tough interior defense against the bigger Aurora team led to many three point attempts in the second half, but the Huskies were shooting cold.
"After losing to Nebraska City earlier this week, we really emphasized defense," Ribble said. "We truly thought defense was going to either carry us to a win or prevent us from a win. Our best players bought into that they really had an attitude that we were going to win today because of defense.
Ribble specifically commended Tucker Timmerman's defense, who helped hold Aurora's big guys down. Tate Nachtigal and Preston Ramaekers, who are 6-6 and 6-7 respectively for the Huskies, had seven points each. Raemaker fouled out midway through the fourth quarter.
"Aurora started throwing it into their big kid in the second half, but Tucker Timmerman stepped up in a big way," Ribble said. "He told us that (Raemaekers) wasn't going to score on him. We needed a kid to own it like that and Tucker did that."
Glynn led Beatrice with 12 points, but none were bigger than the two free throws at the end of the game. Ribble said one thing he can fall back on is the fact that Glynn has been in big moments before during his freshman and sophomore years at Johnson-Brock.
"A lot of our kids haven't been in that moment where everything is on the line," Ribble said. "But Kaden has and for him to go up there to the line in that moment and make them both -- it showed that he's comfortable in that moment."
Bennett Crandall and Devin Smith had nine points each for Beatrice while Elliot Jurgens had five and Jace Pethoud had four.
Beatrice was out-sized in the game, but good interior passing allowed them to get points.
"All of our kids are very unselfish," Ribble said. "If they see a teammate with a more open shot, they are willing to pass it up. It was really evident on Devin Smith's three pointer in the fourth quarter. Kaden (Glynn) was open, but he saw Devin and Devin had the courage to shoot it and he made it."
Aurora coach Rick Bell said it was a gritty game on both sides, which was much different than the first time the two teams played when Beatrice won by 22. He was happy with the three point look they got at the end.
"When we took that last three, I thought it was going to overtime," Bell said. "He's the guy we want to shoot it. He got a good look and I thought it was going in."