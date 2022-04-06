Orangemen beat Crete, end 2 game skid

CRETE -- The Beatrice baseball team got back in the win column Tuesday night with a dominant win over Crete.

The Orangemen won the game 13-0, ending a two game losing streak for the defending Class B State Champs.

Parker Tegtmeier went the distances on the mound for Beatrice, pitching six innings and giving up no runs on four hits while striking out seven and walking one.

Beatrice jumped on top with three runs in the top of the first. Austin Burroughs led off by reaching on an error and he would score on Adam DeBoer's RBI triple. Tucker Timmerman then hit a two-run home run, making it 3-0.

The Orangemen wouldn't score again until the fifth inning when they erupted for six runs. DeBoer got things started with a one-out single and Timmerman's RBI double made it 4-0.

Timmerman would score from second base on an error. Deegan Nelson got things started again with a single and went to second on Luke Hamilton's bunt single. Cayden Eggert's single loaded the bases and Trey Hennings three-RBI triple made it 8-0.

Jaxson Blackburn's sacrifice fly would score one more run, making it 9-0.

Beatrice added four more runs in the sixth inning. Max Reis and Timmerman both walked. Nelson's RBI double brought in one run. Hamilton then walked to load the bases and Eggert was hit by a pitch, forcing in a run.

Henning reached on an error, which brought in two more runs, making it 13-0, which would be the final score.

Timmerman led the way for the offense with a triple, a double, three RBI's and three runs scored. Henning had a triple, a single, five RBI's and one run scored. Deboer had a triple, a single, one RBI and two runs scored. Nelson had a double, an RBI and two runs scored. Hamilton, Eggert and Blackburn had a single each.

Beatrice is now 7-2 on the season and will travel to Plattsmouth on Thursday.

