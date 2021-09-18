Orangemen beat Elkhorn North in overtime to remain unbeaten

Elkhorn North would fumble the ball back to Beatrice on their next drive, but the Orangemen would turn it over on downs. The Wolves would try some deep passes at the end of the first half, but to no avail, keeping the score 13-6 at the half.

Beatrice got the ball to start the second half and would start at the Elkhorn North 30 yard line after a great kickoff return by Elliot Jurgens. After several positive run plays, Burroughs would eventually find the end zone from three yards out on a fourth and three play, extending the lead to 20-6.

Elkhorn North would answer, though, with a seven play scoring drive that was capped by a touchdown run by Mains, but they would miss their extra point again, making the score 20-12.

Beatrice started their next drive at their own 30 yard line and on the fifth play of the drive, Burroughs would find Jurgens again for a 51 yard touchdown pass, extending the lead to 27-12.

Elkhorn North wouldn’t go away, though. A 51 yard run by Mains would set up a one yard touchdown run by Sutton Johnson, cutting the Wolves deficit to 27-19 late in the third quarter.