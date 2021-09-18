Orangemen beat Elkhorn North in overtime to remain unbeaten

ELKHORN -- Beatrice kept their undefeated season alive with a 41-40 win over Elkhorn North in overtime Friday night at Elkhorn High School.
Beatrice was trying to protect an eight point lead late in the fourth quarter, but the Wolves would put together a scoring drive in the waning minutes of regulation and then made the two point conversion, making it 33-33 and sending the game to overtime.
Beatrice would win the coin toss and elected to start the overtime period on defense. Elkhorn North would eventually score a touchdown on a fourth and goal play from the 4 yard line. They made the extra point to make it 40-33.
It was Beatrice’s turn on offense and on the very first play, quarterback Austin Burroughs found Tucker Timmerman for a 20 yard touchdown pass.
Beatrice wanted to end the game right there, so they would go for the two point conversion. Deegan Nelson would rumble in for the game winner, making the final score 41-40 and improving Beatrice’s record to 4-0 on the season.
“Our defense was having trouble stopping them and they had momentum, so we felt like we had to go for two,” said Beatrice Coach Jeff Kezeor after the game.
The game was tight the entire night. Elkhorn North got the ball to start the game and on the fourth play of the drive, a backwards pass was mishandled and recovered by Torrance Keehn, giving Beatrice the ball at the Elkhorn North 40 yard line.
Beatrice took the ball deep into Elkhorn North territory, but would fumble the ball inside the 15 yard line, giving Elkhorn North the ball back at their own 14.
The Wolves would drive the ball into Beatrice territory, but an offensive pass interference call would put them behind the chains and they’ve eventually have to punt, giving Beatrice the ball back at their own 13 yard line.
Defense continued to be the story of the first half as both the Orangemen and the Wolves were forced into a three and outs on their next drives.
Beatrice would start their next drive on their own 4 yard line and would finally put together a long scoring drive. Deegan Nelson started the drive with a run of 23 yards and Elliot Jurgens followed that up with a 25 yard run.
Later in the drive, Nelson would have another 26 yard run, which would eventually set up his three yard touchdown run. The extra point was missed, though, keeping the score at 6-0.
The lead didn’t last long as Elkhorn North’s Easton Mains was able to return the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown. The Wolvers would miss their extra point, though, keeping the score tied 6-6.
The Orangemen would start their next drive at their own 31 yard line and on the fourth play of the drive, quarterback Austin Burroughs would find Jurgens for a 56 yard touchdown pass, putting Beatrice back in front 13-6.
Elkhorn North would fumble the ball back to Beatrice on their next drive, but the Orangemen would turn it over on downs. The Wolves would try some deep passes at the end of the first half, but to no avail, keeping the score 13-6 at the half.
Beatrice got the ball to start the second half and would start at the Elkhorn North 30 yard line after a great kickoff return by Elliot Jurgens. After several positive run plays, Burroughs would eventually find the end zone from three yards out on a fourth and three play, extending the lead to 20-6.
Elkhorn North would answer, though, with a seven play scoring drive that was capped by a touchdown run by Mains, but they would miss their extra point again, making the score 20-12.
Beatrice started their next drive at their own 30 yard line and on the fifth play of the drive, Burroughs would find Jurgens again for a 51 yard touchdown pass, extending the lead to 27-12.
Elkhorn North wouldn’t go away, though. A 51 yard run by Mains would set up a one yard touchdown run by Sutton Johnson, cutting the Wolves deficit to 27-19 late in the third quarter.
Beatrice’s offense went three and out on their next drive and would have to punt the ball back to the Wolves. Starting at their own 13, Elkhorn North would put together a scoring drive. Big runs of 27 yards and 39 yards would set up an eventual five yard touchdown pass from Mains to Kyree Bennett. The two pointer failed, though, keeping Beatrice in from 27-25 early in the fourth quarter.
Beatrice needed a long drive and they would get it. They would keep the ball on the ground and would convert on two third down plays and two more fourth down plays to keep the chains moving. Nelson would eventually score on a one yard touchdown run with under four minutes left. The extra point was blocked, though, keeping it a one possession game at 33-25 with 3:47 remaining in the game.
Elkhorn North would need a touchdown and a two point conversion to tie it. They would put together a eight play scoring drive that was capped by a touchdown pass from Mains to Bennett. Mains would then run in the two point conversion, to tie the game 33-33, setting up the dramatic overtime period.
Beatrice will put their undefeated season on the line next Friday night when they host Norris at the House of Orange.