Orangemen beat Wahoo in 3rd place game

OMAHA -- The Beatrice baseball team defeated Wahoo 7-3 on Saturday to claim third place in the inaugural Trailblazer Conference Tournament.
It was a nice bounce-back win for the Orangemen, who suffered their first loss off the season to Plattsmouth on Thursday, which dropped them into the third place game against Wahoo.
Wahoo jumped on top with two runs in the top of the third. An error and two singles led to those two runs.
Beatrice answered with two runs in the bottom of the third. Will Reimer got the rally tarted with a one out single and then scored on Max Reis' RBI triple. A wild pitch would allow Reis to score, making the score 2-2.
The Orangemen would take the lead with four runs in the fourth inning. Connor Hamilton and Jaxson Blackburn walked and Hamilton scored on Reimer's RBI single. With two outs, Blackburn would score on a wild pitch to make it 4-2.
Adam DeBoer and Tucker Timmerman both walked to load the bases and Austin Burroughs' two-RBI single made it 6-2.
Wahoo got one of those runs back in the top of the fifth to make it 6-3, but Beatrice countered with a run in the bottom of the fifth to make it 7-3. Hamilton's triple and Aiden Russell's sacrifice fly led to the run.
Beatrice threatened to score more runs in the sixth when they loaded the bases with two outs, but couldn't get the big hit.
It didn't matter, though, as Wahoo wouldn't score again, making the final score 7-3.
Adam DeBoer pitched five innings for Beatrice, giving up three runs (two earned) on four hits while striking out six and walking two. Elijah Mangnall pitched two scoreless innings, giving up one hit and striking out two.
Burroughs had a double, a single and two RBI's. Reimer had two singles, an RBI and two runs scored. Hamilton and Reis had a triple each while Timmerman had a single.
Beatrice is now 10-1 on the season and were scheduled to host Waverly Monday night, but that game was canceled due to the weather. The Orangemen are schedule to host Raymond Central Tuesday night if weather permits it.