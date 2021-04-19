Orangemen beat Wahoo in 3rd place game

OMAHA -- The Beatrice baseball team defeated Wahoo 7-3 on Saturday to claim third place in the inaugural Trailblazer Conference Tournament.

It was a nice bounce-back win for the Orangemen, who suffered their first loss off the season to Plattsmouth on Thursday, which dropped them into the third place game against Wahoo.

Wahoo jumped on top with two runs in the top of the third. An error and two singles led to those two runs.

Beatrice answered with two runs in the bottom of the third. Will Reimer got the rally tarted with a one out single and then scored on Max Reis' RBI triple. A wild pitch would allow Reis to score, making the score 2-2.

The Orangemen would take the lead with four runs in the fourth inning. Connor Hamilton and Jaxson Blackburn walked and Hamilton scored on Reimer's RBI single. With two outs, Blackburn would score on a wild pitch to make it 4-2.

Adam DeBoer and Tucker Timmerman both walked to load the bases and Austin Burroughs' two-RBI single made it 6-2.

Wahoo got one of those runs back in the top of the fifth to make it 6-3, but Beatrice countered with a run in the bottom of the fifth to make it 7-3. Hamilton's triple and Aiden Russell's sacrifice fly led to the run.