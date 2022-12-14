Orangemen blast Crete in home opener

The Beatrice boys wrestling took care of business against Crete Tuesday night in their home opener.

The Orangemen, wrestling under the spotlight, defeated Crete 54-21 at the Ozone in Beatrice.

Beatrice Coach Jordan Johnson said this was their most full lineup they've had and he's proud of the effort they gave against Crete.

"I think we got a lot of stall calls tonight just because we pushed the pace and I was proud of that," Johnson said. "We've got some technique things we've got to work on, but the effort was definitely there tonight."

Hayden Richards got things started for Beatrice, picking up a pinfall win in 56 seconds over Crete's Hollis Anderson in the 182-pound division.

"This was Hayden's first match of the year, so it was good for him to get that pin," Johnson said.

Beatrice's returning state runner-up, Deegan Nelson, got the night off as he received a bye in the 195-pound division.

In the 220-pound division, Crete got their first win of the night when Pedro Vargas got a pinfall win over Beatrice's Gavyn Rhoden.

Beatrice received forfeits in the next three weight classes. Silas Benson received a forfeit at 285, Talon Belding received a forfeit at 106 and Cole Karlin received a forfeit at 113.

At 120, Gavin Vanover was able to win a 3-0 decision over Crete's Jamie Ramos, extending the Orangemen lead to 33-6.

"Gavin's opponent placed last week, so he knew it was going to be a challenge" Johnson said. "I thought he answered the challenge and that was a nice win to get."

In the 126-pound division, Tristan Reinke was able to win by pinfall over Crete's Trinidad Sanchez. Collin Mangnall then picked up a 5-3 decision over Crete's Roger Ramos in the 132-pound division.

Crete received a forfeit at 138. At 145, Crete's Conner Lomax won by pinfall over Beatrice's Kayden Nickel, bringing the score to 42-18.

In the 152-pound division, Beatrice's Caden Eggleston scored a pinfall win in 27 seconds over Crete's Ashton Sundling, making the score 48-18.

Crete's Cesar Linares won a narrow 6-5 decision over Beatrice's Andrew Creek in the 160-pound division.

Beatrice's Merrick Johnson wrapped up the night with a pinfall win in 64 seconds over Crete's Danny Lopez in the 170-pound division, making the final score 54-21.

"All of our guys that won and lost -- I thought we wrestled well and wrestled hard, we just have to fix a few things," Johnson said.

The Beatrice boys have one more competition before they holiday break. They will travel to the Boone Central Dual Tourney on Saturday.