Orangemen blow past Crete

CRETE -- Beatrice let a lead slip away from Norris last week at home, but they weren't going to let it happen again against Crete.

The Orangemen kept piling on the points in a 42-14 win over the Cardinals at Doane University in a unique Thursday night game, improving their record to 3-4 on the season.

Beatrice head coach Jeff Kezeor said he was happy his team was able to put the pedal to the metal and never let up.

"I couldn't be more proud of these guys," Kezeor said. "They've had to endure a lot of adversity this year with a lot of close games and not as many wins as we've wanted, but the passion and leadership they showed tonight in finishing this game shows a lot about their character and who they are."

Crete got the ball to start the game and Beatrice's defense forced an immediate three and out.

Beatrice took over at their own 42 yard line and put together a nine play scoring drive that was capped by a five yard touchdown pass from Shelton Crawford to Tucker Timmerman, making it 7-0. Other significant plays on the drive included a 25 yard run by Deegan Nelson, a 12 yard pass from Crawford to Timmerman and a 10 yard run by Jaxson Blackburn.

Crete was able to take their next drive into Beatrice territory, but an interception by Crew Meints was returned all the way back for a touchdown, extending the Orangemen lead to 14-0.

Kezeor said the quick start both offensively and defensively is what they needed.

"We were able to come out early and move the ball around on offense," Kezeor said. "And then Crete was kind of moving the ball, but Crew (Meints) got that big pick and took it back to the house. From there, our energy just stayed up. In the past, we've had trouble keeping that energy up, but tonight they were able to stay with it for four quarters."

Crete was able to answer with a 13 play scoring drive that was capped by a three yard touchdown run, cutting the Beatrice lead in half to 14-7.

The Orangemen offense got back to work, though, with a five play scoring drive. Nelson finished it off with a 35 yard touchdown run, making it 21-7.

Crete went nowhere on their next drive and punted it back to Beatrice at their own 49 yard line. The drive got off to a bad start with two straight offside penalties, but the Orangemen overcame them with a 10-play scoring drive.

The drive consisted mostly of runs by Nelson, but a 30 yard pass from Crawford to Luke Feist set up Nelson's one yard touchdown run a play later, making it 28-7 at half time.

Beatrice started the third quarter with the ball at their own 39 yard line. A 15 yard run by Crew Meints and two separate passes of 10 yards from Crawford to Feist set up an eventual 12 yard touchdown run by Timmerman, extending the Beatrice lead to 35-7.

On Crete's next drive, Brandon Scheer forced a Crete fumble and Jacob Scholl recovered, giving the Orangemen the ball back at their own 47 yard line.

Crew Meints took over at quarterback for the Orangemen and he engineered a 10 play scoring drive that was capped by Scheer's one yard touchdown run, making it 42-7. Meints ha a run of 25 yards on the drive and also had a nine yard pass to Feist.

Crete would get a late touchdown in the fourth quarter to make the final score 42-14.

Nelson was once again the workhorse for the Beatrice offense out of the backfield.

"Deegan Nelson represents what Beatrice football is all about," Kezeor said. "He's just a tough, hard-nosed kid. He's a scrapper and wants what's best for the team. We are proud of him and how he plays."

Beatrice is 3-4 on the season and will host Lincoln Pius X on Friday for their final home game of the season. After that, they finish their season on the road at Seward on Oct. 21.

"We're going to enjoy this win, but we've got two tough ones left," Kezeor said. "But as a staff, we're really excited about where we are at. Just seeing these kids finish and just having fun again --things haven't got the way we wanted this year, but there's no quit in their eyes. We've got a lot of life yet and we got two great opportunities to show that."