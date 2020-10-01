Orangemen compete at Kearney Catholic

KEARNEY -- The Beatrice boys tennis team traveled to the Kearney Catholic Invite on Tuesday.

The No. 1 doubles team of Connor Freitag and Colt Dittbrenner were the top finishers for the Orangemen. They went 4-2 on the day, narrowly losing in a tie break to Kearney Catholic and going down 8-4 to Grand Island Central Catholic.

"Once again, these two showed they can play with any team in Class B," said Beatrice Coach Karen Dittbrenner. "They are getting fun to watch as they look a bit better each time they step on the court."

The No. 2 doubles team of Max Meyer and Ty Dittbrenner went 3-3 on the day, picking up wins over Adams Central, Holdrege and Gretna.

"These two did not look as sharp as they have been looking," Dittbrenner said. "They were a bit sluggish and just not on the same page. I look for them to rebound at our invite on Friday."

In singles play, Connor Kelley went 3-3 in No. 1 singles for the Orangemen. He picked up wins over Adams Central, Kearney Catholic and Holdrege.

"It was Connor's most complete outing of the year," Dittbrenner said. "He kept his head in each match and executed the game plan we have been working on. He keeps getting stronger in each outing, which is exactly what we shoot for."