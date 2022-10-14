Orangemen compete at state tennis

LINCOLN -- The Beatrice boys tennis team competed at the NSAA Class B State Tournament on Thursday at the Woods Tennis Center in Lincoln.

The Orangemen came away with two wins as a team, but were unable to advance anybody to Friday's medal rounds.

Juniors Ty Dittbrenner and Deighton Norris entered the tournament as the No. 10 seed in No. 2 doubles. The duo won their first match over unseeded Cornerstone Christian 6-0, 6-2.

In their second round match, they faced No. 7 seed Adams Central and lost 6-2, 3-6, 10-7.

Beatrice head coach Karen Dittbrenner said the No. 2 doubles team faced a team in the first round that couldn't do much, which may have effected their second match.

"They just really couldn't get into a groove," Dittbrenner said. "They got off to a slow start and were flat-footed and lost the first set. The came back and won the second set and were up 6-3 in the third set, but just had a few things that didn't go their way late."

In No. 1 singles, senior Jacoby Hamm, who was unseeded, won his first match over unseeded Hastings 6-2, 6-4. In his second match, he fell to third-seeded Nathaniel Miller of McCook 6-0, 6-1.

"Jacoby is just good at grinding out wins," Dittbrenner said. "He had played the first kid already this year and that kid came back ready to play, but Jacoby was able to stick with it and got the win. In the second match, he was a little flat and couldn't get anything going. But this was a very successful season for him and he represented Beatrice very well at No. 1 singles."

In No. 2 doubles, the senior pair of Nolan Marlatt and Jordan Zhang were unseeded and they fell in their first round match to unseeded Kearney Catholic 6-1, 6-2.

"Nolan and Jordan were just never able to get their feet under them," Dittbrenner said. "They were going too big and not getting things to fall. Then they got tight and things just kind of snowballed."

In No. 2 singles, junior Maddox DeBoer had to step in for an injured Michael Roschewski and because of that, he had to go to the bottom of the seeding. He fell in his first round match to sixth-seeded Patrick Berry of Mount Michael 6-2, 6-0.

"Maddox came into a tough stop, but he fought hard and I think he gave the kid a much harder match than he expected," Dittbrenner said. "He did some really good things and it's nice to know next year that we'll be able to put him into a spot and he'll go out there and compete for us."

It was the final meet for seniors Hamm, Zhang and Marlatt. Dittbrenner said the trio will be missed.

"Those three seniors put in a ton of time in the off season and it showed and they'll be missed," Dittbrenner said. "But heading forward, we return three full time varsity players and more more that's played a lot of varsity. We also have kids coming up that are hungry, so the off season will be crucial and that starts on Monday."