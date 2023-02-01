Orangemen defense clamps down on Norris

FIRTH -- The Beatrice boys basketball team locked down on defense Tuesday night to win a top 10 clash against rival Norris.

The Orangemen, ranked No. 9 in Class B, defeated No. 8 Norris 55-38 at Norris Middle School.

Beatrice got off to a hot start in the first quarter, but Norris finished the quarter on a 10-0 run to lead 12-8 after one.

The Orangemen defense allowed just seven points in the second quarter as they were able to take a 23-19 lead. Beatrice then outscored Norris 14-8 in the third quarter to extend their lead to 37-27.

Beatrice then led by double digits the entire fourth quarter on their way to the 55-38 win.

Beatrice Coach Clark Ribble said Tuesday's win all started on the defensive end.

"Our kids played tremendous defense," Ribble said. "Luke Feist and Shelton Crawford did an awesome job on their shooters and drivers and we got just enough offense to pull away. But it really starts and stops with our defense and I thought our defensive intensity was good tonight."

Most of Beatrice's offense came from the inside as they only shot one three pointer the entire night. Tucker Timmerman led the way for Beatrice with 17 points.

Ribble called Timmerman an "amazing human being," saying he's a three sport athlete that works his tail off.

"Tucker just stabilizes things for us on the court," Ribble said. "He's our anchor on defense, he's able to score in the paint and he's just a very unselfish player."

Dawson Loomis has stepped into the point guard role this season for Beatrice, but he did more than just distribute on Tuesday, coming away with 11 points.

"From where (Loomis) was to where he is now shows tremendous growth as a player," Ribble said. "He sparked a 7-0 run for us in the second quarter when we were kind of struggling and I think that sparked our team and showed we were going to be OK. He's becoming more vocal and stepping into a leadership role that we needed him to do."

In addition to the leading scorers, Crew Meints had nine points, Luke Feist had eight points, Shelton Crawford and Domink Salazar had four points each and Treyson Russell had two points.

The Beatrice, Norris rivalry goes way back, but Ribble insists that his team looks at it as just another game.

"I know this game means more to the community, but it doesn't necessarily mean more to me or our players," Ribble said. "For us, it's just about constant improvement and continuing to improve our level of play so we're ready in late February and March for whatever we have to do. It was an important win for us, but it's no more, or no less important than any other game."

The Beatrice team consists of mostly juniors and seniors compared to Norris, whose top scorers were a freshman and a sophomore. Ribble thinks that's a big reason why they were able to pull away late.

"The future is bright for Norris," Ribble said. "They've got a nice core of freshmen and sophomores, but our physicality kind of wore them down a bit with us playing 17 and 18 year old men and them playing with younger guys. But they played hard and are scrappy and they have a really nice shooter in (Barret) Boesiger. But I think our experience showed towards the end of the game.

Norris was led by freshman Chris Garner Jr, who had 14 points. Sophomore Barret Boesiger had 12 points.

Beatrice is now 10-6 on the season and will return to action on Saturday when they travel to Wahoo, who is 16-1 on the season and ranked No. 6 in Class B.

Ribble said his team had a tough stretch last week with losses to Ralston and Elkhorn, but feels they have righted the ship.

"We had to do some soul searching and I think most teams go through something like that on their journey," Ribble said. "After that, I feel like we've been playing much better defense, sharing the ball better and learning to play for each other instead of hunting ours. I like the path that we're heading."

Norris falls to 10-8 on the season and will host Lincoln Christian on Friday.

Sunland hoops scores ECNC Tourney -- Boys Ffreeman 71, Weeping Water 21 Auburn 65, JCC 41 Pioneer Conference Tourney -- Boys Tri County 78, Sterling 40 Friend 57, Southern 43 Falls City SH 68, Pawnee City 43 Johnson-Brock 58, Diller-Odell 38 Pioneer Conference -- Girls Falls City SH 59, HTRS 35 Lourdes CC 45, Sterling 30 Lewiston 51, Diller-Odell 43 Johnson-Brock 63, Pawnee City 25 SNC Tourney -- Boys Wilber-Clatonia 48, Centennial 46 SNC Tourney -- Girls Milford 56, Wilber-Clatonia 5