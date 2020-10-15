Orangemen doubles teams find success at state

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

They then faced second seeded William Mallisee and Ethan Pentel of Mount Michael and fell 6-4-6-4.

Meyer and Ty Dittbrenner will also play in the consolation bracket on Friday with a chance to earn fifth place with two wins.

"These guys were close to playing in the championship bracket tomorrow," Dittbrenner said. "They got down on themselves a little, but then made a nice comeback. We are pleased with what they did. They just have to clean up a few things and continue moving onto the next point and not stress about the last point."

In No. 1 singles action, senior Connor Kelley won his first round match over Gage Huston of Holdrege 6-4, 3-6, 10-5. He then faced third-seeded Robert Seaton of Omaha Skutt and lost 6-0, 6-1.

Dittbrenner said she was pleased with how Kelley competed and stuck to the game plan.

"He cut down on the unforced errors and his athleticism really showed through," Dittbrenner said. "Picking up four points for the team is a big deal. He lost to the first guy earlier in the season, so it was nice to see him come back and beat him. The second match, he was just up against a super good player. He still had a good game plan and didn't make a lot of mistakes, but the other kid was just a better player today."