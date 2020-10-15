Orangemen doubles teams find success at state

LINCOLN -- Beatrice boys tennis will have both doubles teams playing on Friday at the NSAA State Tennis Meet.
Both teams picked up two wins before losing a third match to drop them to the consolation bracket on Friday at the Woods Tennis Center in Lincoln. They both can still earn a fifth place medal.
In No. 1 doubles play, the senior duo of Colt Dittbrenner and Connor Freitag was the No. 7 seed going into the tournament and received a first round bye. In the second round, they beat Lincoln Christian 6-2, 6-0.
They then faced No. 4 seeded Koby Bales and Jonathan Schardt of Grand Island Central Catholic and fell in that match 6-3, 2-6, 10-6.
Colt Dittbrenner and Connor Freitag will now play in the consolation bracket on Friday where two wins would earn them fifth place.
Beatrice Coach Karen Dittbrenner said the No. 1 doubles team didn't earn any style points in their opening win, but came back strong against Mount Michael.
"They came back against a good Mount Michael team and made them pretty nervous," Dittbrenner said. "They played with much more confidence and played the way we know they're capable of playing. They really showed what a quality team they are in that second match."
The No. 2 doubles team of senior Max Meyer and freshman Ty Dittbrenner entered the tournament as No. 5 seed and they also received a first round bye.
They then faced second seeded William Mallisee and Ethan Pentel of Mount Michael and fell 6-4-6-4.
Meyer and Ty Dittbrenner will also play in the consolation bracket on Friday with a chance to earn fifth place with two wins.
"These guys were close to playing in the championship bracket tomorrow," Dittbrenner said. "They got down on themselves a little, but then made a nice comeback. We are pleased with what they did. They just have to clean up a few things and continue moving onto the next point and not stress about the last point."
In No. 1 singles action, senior Connor Kelley won his first round match over Gage Huston of Holdrege 6-4, 3-6, 10-5. He then faced third-seeded Robert Seaton of Omaha Skutt and lost 6-0, 6-1.
Dittbrenner said she was pleased with how Kelley competed and stuck to the game plan.
"He cut down on the unforced errors and his athleticism really showed through," Dittbrenner said. "Picking up four points for the team is a big deal. He lost to the first guy earlier in the season, so it was nice to see him come back and beat him. The second match, he was just up against a super good player. He still had a good game plan and didn't make a lot of mistakes, but the other kid was just a better player today."
In No. 2 singles action, junior Carson Saathoff was the No. 10 seed going into the tournament and he defeated Thomas Anderson of Omaha Gross in the first round 6-4, 6-2. He lost his second round match to seventh-seeded Bowdie Fox of Grand Island Central Catholic 7-5, 6-1.
"Carson did a good job on the first match of battling his nerves," Dittbrenner said. "He settled in and got the win in two sets. In his second match, he had some errors that were costly at times, but for the most part, we saw positive things from Carson today and that will be positive for him heading into next year. He has a good foundation to built on and hell put the time in in the offseason."
With the losses, Kelley and Saathoff are both eliminated from their respective brackets.
The consolation play-in matches are scheduled to be played at 9 a.m. on Friday with the medal matches to be played at 11 a.m. at the Woods Tennis Center in Lincoln.
