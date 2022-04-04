Orangemen drop road game to Waverly

WAVERLY — When you’re trying to upset the defending state champions, every single run counts.

Even with a 7-5 lead heading into the bottom of the sixth inning, the entire Waverly baseball team knew the importance of adding an insurance run. An RBI single from Wyatt Fanning seemed to do the trick, with an ensuing two-RBI triple from senior catcher Jake Bream simply being the cherry on top.

As it turned out, Bream’s clutch hit was the only thing keeping Waverly from a late-game collapse. Class B No. 1 Beatrice scored four runs in the top of the seventh but was unable to overcome No. 9 Waverly’s lead in a big 10-9 upset win for the Vikings at Lawson Park on Thursday.

Bream’s key triple was part of a breakout game from the senior, who also scratched across two runs on an error in the third inning and had an RBI single in the fifth inning as well.

“It felt awesome because I’d been slumping recently,” Bream said. “I only had about one hit on the year so it felt good to get back up there and do something good for the team.”

Forget about just being good, this was a great early-season win for Waverly (4-5). The Vikings started the season on a 1-5 slump, albeit with losses to ranked Class A opponents Elkhorn South, Creighton Prep and Fremont in addition to Class B No. 7 Elkhorn North. After beating Raymond Central and Blair on the road earlier this week, there’s no doubt the Vikings are finally starting to pick up some steam.

“It’s kind of our thing; we start off the season slow and somehow find a way to pick it up and start playing our game,” Bream said.

The Vikings showed how good they can be as they overcome an early 3-0 Beatrice (6-2) lead. The Orangemen capitalized on a first-inning error to score two runs, one of five errors on the day for Waverly, before Adam Deboer’s RBI single in the third inning gave Beatrice a three-run lead.

From there, it was just about all Waverly. The Vikings scored four runs on just one hit in the bottom of the third, Drew Miller hit a 2-RBI single in the fourth inning and Bream drove in a run in the fifth during a 7-0 swing for Waverly.

“After you win even one or two games like that, you start believing you can do it,” Waverly coach Luke Tewes said. “We had some good momentum roll into this game, even when we were down 3-0 we always felt like we could do it.”

While Bream’s three-RBI performance and a pair of two-RBI games from Miller and Wyatt Fanning resulted in Waverly’s highest-scoring game of the season, the Vikings also needed a key pitching performance to overcome Beatrice.

All-state pitcher Payton Engel struck out eight batters and only allowed one earned run during his six-inning outing as he picked up the win.

“He’s a heck of a pitcher and I try to do my best to back him up so that all he does out there doesn’t go unnoticed,” Bream said.

That stellar performance also meant that a three-run home run from Beatrice’s Luke Hamilton in the seventh inning might have given the Orangemen hope, but it didn’t win them the game. Instead, relief pitcher Kaden Harris struck out the very next batter to secure Waverly’s win.

After falling 2-1 to Elkhorn North on Wednesday, defending Class B champion Beatrice has now dropped back-to-back games to top-10 foes.

