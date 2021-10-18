Orangemen earn medals at state tennis

The Beatrice tennis team wrapped up their season with two seventh place medals at the NSAA State Tennis Meet on Friday.

At No. 2 doubles, Conner Bruner and Tagg Deboer started there Friday by narrowly losing to Omaha Skutt. Beatrice Coach Karen Dittbrenner said the duo played great tennis in that opening match.

"They came out playing excellent tennis," Dittbrenner said. "They hit the ball hard, moved well, played aggressive and were serving tough. This might be the best tennis they have played and they were having fun. They just had a few things not go their way and ended up losing 8-6."

In their final match of the day, they faced a Waverly team they had played several times this season. Their last meeting came down to a tiebreak.

Friday's match belonged to Beatrice, though, as they were able to cruise to an 8-1 win and earn a seventh place medal.

"They started out serving very tough and got Waverly on their heels," Dittbrenner said. "These two have had a great season. Both picked up 25 varsity wins this season, which is a nice accomplishment for their senior season. We will ms their steady leadership next year."

At No. 2 singles, Ty Dittbrenner faced York in his first match and had high expectations, but things didn't go well early on and things unraveled in an 8-2 loss.

In his seventh place match, Dittbrenner got a rematch with a kid from Kearney Catholic who he lost to 9-7 on Saturday.

Karen Dittbrenner said Ty played much more patient in this match and jumped out to a 7-4 lead. Winning that final set proved to be difficult, though, but Dittbrenner was able to refocus and win some key points to win the match 9-7 to earn his seventh place medal.

"Ty picked up his 75th career varsity win at the state tournament, which is a nice accomplishment," Dittbrenner said. "Especially considering he's just finishing his sophomore season."

As a team, the Orangemen finished tied for seventh, which is the highest placing Beatrice team in the last seven years.

"As I think about that, I realize this team has had a very successful season," Dittbrenner said. "We return three strong players and already have four or five more guys ready to work toward even better results next year."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.