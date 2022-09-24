Orangemen edge Plattsmouth 28-25

It was the offense early and the defense late that led Beatrice to a win over Plattsmouth Friday night.

The Orangemen defeated the visiting Blue Devils 28-25 at the House of Orange, improving their record to 2-3 on the season.

Beatrice jumped on top right away. They started the game at their own 26 yard line and on the first play from scrimmage, Shelton Crawford found Tucker Timmerman in the flat and Timmerman was able to run down the sideline 74 yards for a touchdown, giving the Orangemen and early 7-0 lead.

The Orangemen defense then forced a three and out and Beatrice started their next at their own 35 yard line. On the fourth play of the drive, on a 4th and 3 situation, Deegan Nelson was able to get free for a 57 yard touchdown run, extending the Beatrice lead to 14-0.

Plattsmouth started their next drive at their own 20 yard line and positive runs as well as a couple Beatrice penalties got the Blue Devils all the way to the Beatrice 1 yard line. The Orangemen would come up with a stop on fourth and goal, though, and took over at their own 1 yard line.

Beatrice was unable to pick up a first down on their drive and a punt set Plattsmouth up in Beatrice territory. They eventually scored on a 26 yard run, cutting the Beatrice lead to 14-7.

The Orangemen started their next drive at their own 26 yard line and drove it deep into Plattsmouth territory thanks to positive runs by Nelson as well as a 19 yard run by Crawford, a 19 yard pass from Crawford to Jaxson Blackburn and a 20 yard pass from Crawford to Nelson.

The drive would stall, though, and a field goal attempt was blocked, giving the ball back to the Blue Devils.

Both teams would have one more opportunity with the ball in the first half, but both drives went nowhere and Beatrice maintained a 14-7 lead at the half.

Plattsmouth started the third quarter with the ball at their own 31 yard line and were able to drive down the field and score a touchdown on a running play. The extra point missed, though, keeping Beatrice on top 14-13.

Beatrice would be forced to punt on their first drive of the third quarter and Plattsmouth would once again drive it into Orangemen territory, but Beatrice held the Blue Devils to a 25-yard field goal, which gave Plattsmouth their first lead of the game at 16-14.

Beatrice needed to answer and they started their next drive at their own 35 yard line. The drive got off to a rough start, but a 17 yard pass from Crawford to Nelson got the drive rolling. Several runs by Nelson and Brandon Scheer as well as pass from Crawford to both Timmerman and Sam Wallman set up an eventual 20 yard touchdown run by Nelson. The extra point was blocked, though, keeping Beatrice’s lead at 20-16.

Beatrice’s defense would come up big on Plattsmouth’s next drive. On the fifth play of the drive, Luke Feist would come up with an interception, giving the Orangemen the ball back at the Plattsmouth 49 yard line.

Beatrice would eat some clock on their next drive, but were eventually forced to punt, giving Plattsmouth the ball back at their own 10 yard line with 3:00 remaining in the game.

Plattmsouth forced a 4th and 7 situation and on the next play, the Blue Devils fumbled and Dawson Loomis was able to scoop it up and score from 16 yards out. They then faked the extra point and Crawford was able to run it in for the two point conversion, extending the Orangemen lead to 28-16.

Plattsmouth quickly drove the ball down the field and scored on a 25-yard touchdown pass with 1:44 left in the game, making it 28-23.

Beatrice then recovered the onside kick and were able to run the clock out from there, making the final score 28-23.

Beatrice returns to action next Friday night when they host rival Norris for their homecoming game.

Other Sunland football scores Malcolm 48, Tri County 0 Parkview Christian 59, Sterling 20 Diller-Odell 48, HTRS 44 Pawnee City 64, Lewiston 27