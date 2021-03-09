Orangemen excited for state tournament opportunity

"They are extremely athletic and they have some good shooters on their team," Ribble said. "They are a high quality team, but in Class B, I think you can argue that for every team that has qualified. Every team has earned the right to be there and we are grateful to have the opportunity to play."

If Beatrice hopes to pull off the upset on Wednesday, it will all start on the defensive end.

"I think we will have to play great defense," Ribble said. "They are a great offensive team with a lot of weapons. There will be certain things that we try to take away. What has been nice is we've had a lot of days to prepare, so we feel pretty comfortable with what they're trying to do."

Offensively, Ribble said it will come down to patience.

"We want to find great shots and stay in the moment," Ribble said. "All but one of our players has ever been to state, so we need to stick together, be patient and take great shots to have a chance."

Ribble said his team has practiced well this past week as well as the week prior in their preparation for their district final win over Aurora. The Orangemen reached that district final game despite an upset loss to Nebraska City in the first round of subdistricts.