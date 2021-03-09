Orangemen excited for state tournament opportunity

The Beatrice Orangemen will be playing in the state tournament for the first time since 2015.
For some, that might not seem like a long time. But for a school like Beatrice with such a rich basketball tradition, it has seemed like a lifetime.
The Orangemen missed the state tournament just three times from 1996-2015 and they won Class B state titles in 1998, 2005 and 2008.
Beatrice head coach Clark Ribble, who is in his second year as the team's coach, said it's "exhilarating" to be leading the Orangemen back to state.
"These kids have worked hard for the last three years and for their entire careers to get to this point," Ribble said. "It's a great thing for our school, for our program and for our community to be able to play in Lincoln at the state tournament."
Beatrice is 16-6 on the season and are the sixth-seed in Class B. They have a tough draw in the first round against third-seeded Mount Michael, who is 20-3 on the season. The game is slated to tip off at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Mount Michael is yet to lose to a Class B foe. Their losses have come against Grand Island, Omaha Concordia and St. Joseph Lafayette, Mo. The Orangemen have not previously played the Knights.
Ribble said Mount Michael is a senior-heavy team with four kids who have been playing at the varsity level since they were freshmen.
"They are extremely athletic and they have some good shooters on their team," Ribble said. "They are a high quality team, but in Class B, I think you can argue that for every team that has qualified. Every team has earned the right to be there and we are grateful to have the opportunity to play."
If Beatrice hopes to pull off the upset on Wednesday, it will all start on the defensive end.
"I think we will have to play great defense," Ribble said. "They are a great offensive team with a lot of weapons. There will be certain things that we try to take away. What has been nice is we've had a lot of days to prepare, so we feel pretty comfortable with what they're trying to do."
Offensively, Ribble said it will come down to patience.
"We want to find great shots and stay in the moment," Ribble said. "All but one of our players has ever been to state, so we need to stick together, be patient and take great shots to have a chance."
Ribble said his team has practiced well this past week as well as the week prior in their preparation for their district final win over Aurora. The Orangemen reached that district final game despite an upset loss to Nebraska City in the first round of subdistricts.
Ribble called that loss to Nebraska City a wake-up call for his team
"We learned to stay focused on every game, not just the big games," Ribble said. "We came back the next day after that loss and had a great week of practice and the win over Aurora got us feeling really confident again about where we are as a team."
The Orangemen are being led into state by their junior point guard Elliot Jurgens, who is averaging 13.1 points as well as the senior duo of Bennett Crandall and Devin Smith, who are both averaging 10.8 points per game.
That one player who has state tournament experience is senior Kaden Glynn, who played for Johnson-Brock during his freshman and sophomore years and helped lead them to two state championships in 2018 and 2019.
Ribble said with COVID-19 threatening to shut down sports this year, his team is just grateful they got the opportunity to play. Now they get to play on the biggest stage there is.
"This has been on these kids' radars since they started playing basketball in the hoops program in third grade," Ribble said. "Every high school basketball player dreams about stepping onto the hardwood where the Huskers play. They set this goal a long time ago and reaching that goal is something to be excited about."