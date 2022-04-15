Orangemen fall at home to Nebraska City

The Beatrice boys soccer team had their opportunities to score Thursday night against Nebraska City, but failed to find the back of the net.

The Orangemen fell to the visiting Pioneers 2-0 at the House of Orange in Beatrice.

Despite the loss, head coach Dave Henning said he was proud of how the team played.

"We've been working a lot on possessing the ball and not taking more than one or two touches and finding an open man," Henning said. "We did a lot more of that tonight. We had three really great looks in the second half that probably would have gone in on a different goalkeeper. They have an all-state caliber keeper. So I'm proud of the boys. They showed a lot of effort and heart."

Both of Nebraska City's goals came in the first half. Henning said the first goal happened because of a defensive error.

"We just didn't track a guy and he found himself open and finished," Henning said.

On the second goal, Nebraska City played a thru ball.

"Our goalkeeper hesitated and came out a little late," Henning said. "A miscommunication between him and our center backs resulted in a one-on-one with the goalie and we lost that one."

Henning said they had some guys put in some really good shifts Thursday night. He said during the week, they talked about the difference between working hard and working past what they think is working hard.

"There was a number of guys that did that for me tonight," Henning said. "Alfredo Benavides really pushed himself and was even cramping. Dominic Suarez and Devon Busboom also put in really good shifts for us. Elliot Jurgens also played as hard as I've seen him play."

The Orangemen fall to 0-9 on the season and will travel to Seward on Thursday before playing in the Trailblazer Conference Tournament on April 25 and 26.

Henning said he's pleased with the progress his team has made and wishes it was still just the second or third game of the season.

"I really do like the progress we're seeing and I think if we had another couple of weeks, we might really surprise some people," Henning said. "The good news is we have Seward a week from tonight and then we'll likely play Nebraska City again in the conference tourney and I like our chances. I think we showed we can compete with them."

Lady O wins in shoot out over Nebraska City

The Beatrice girls team traveled to Nebraska City and picked up a shoot out win over the Lady Pioneers.

Jordyn Vanschoiack had two saves during the shoot out while Jaidyn Vanschoiack, Alexa Jelinek and Lupita Cuevas all made their penalty shots to get the win.

With the win, the Lady O improves to 4-7 on the season and will be in action again on Tuesday when they host Conestoga. .

