Orangemen fall in subdistrict semis

The Beatrice boys soccer team got knocked off in the semifinals of the B-5 Sub-District Monday night at the House of Orange.
The Orangemen were the top seed in the subdistrict, but fourth-seeded Crete was able to win 1-0 to advance to Tuesday's championship game.
Fortunately for Beatrice, they earned a high enough wildcard ranking during the regular season to still qualify for a district final match on Saturday.
Beatrice Coach Dave Henning said it was just a disappointing match from the very start.
"That's the flattest I've seen our team play," Henning said. "We just didn't play up to the level we're capable of. The energy was low and we were flat-footed from the start and we never figured out how to dig deep and want that win. Crete wanted that win a lot more than we did."
There was a strong wind blowing during the first half and Crete had the wind at their back. Despite that, the Orangemen were able to hold them scoreless. Beatrice had an opportunity to score in the first half off a header from Devin Smith, but it hit the cross bar and bounced out.
Henning said despite his team's weak energy in the first half, he was happy with how his team was sitting at half time.
"But the wind kind of died down on us in the second half," Henning said. "That didn't help and we just couldn't anything going offensively. We got stuck in our own half and weren't connecting passes, we weren't getting first to balls and we were talking. It was just a really poor performance by us and Crete came out ready to play."
Crete's goal came late in the second half. Henning said a Beatrice defender took a stab at a ball and missed it, which let a guy through on goal.
"Another defender had pretty good position, but they just found the side netting," Henning said. Our goalie Connor Kelley kind of lost his footing and I'm not sure what happened there, but it was a poor goal to give up."
The Beatrice squad knew they would play in a district final game no matter what on Saturday, so complacency could have been a factor.
"I hope it wasn't," Henning said. "Crete had to win or their season was over. We knew we would play Saturday regardless, but I think we really hampered our chances because we lost wildcard points now, which means a higher quality opponent on Saturday."
Despite the loss, Beatrice still has their goals in front of them. Henning said this team has a lot to be proud. They've won a conference championship and have the most wins in school history.
"We have a lot to be proud of and on Saturday, it's win and we go to state," Henning said. "We're still in a situation where we can go to state and that's our biggest goal."
Beatrice will learn who their opponent will be after all subdistricts are complete.