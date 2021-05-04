Orangemen fall in subdistrict semis

The Beatrice boys soccer team got knocked off in the semifinals of the B-5 Sub-District Monday night at the House of Orange.

The Orangemen were the top seed in the subdistrict, but fourth-seeded Crete was able to win 1-0 to advance to Tuesday's championship game.

Fortunately for Beatrice, they earned a high enough wildcard ranking during the regular season to still qualify for a district final match on Saturday.

Beatrice Coach Dave Henning said it was just a disappointing match from the very start.

"That's the flattest I've seen our team play," Henning said. "We just didn't play up to the level we're capable of. The energy was low and we were flat-footed from the start and we never figured out how to dig deep and want that win. Crete wanted that win a lot more than we did."

There was a strong wind blowing during the first half and Crete had the wind at their back. Despite that, the Orangemen were able to hold them scoreless. Beatrice had an opportunity to score in the first half off a header from Devin Smith, but it hit the cross bar and bounced out.

Henning said despite his team's weak energy in the first half, he was happy with how his team was sitting at half time.

