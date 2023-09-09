The Beatrice football team's tough early schedule continued Friday night in a home game against Class B No. 3 Omaha Skutt.

The Orangemen fell to the SkyHawks 57-10 at the House of Orange in Beatrice, dropping their record to 0-4 on the season.

Beatrice's previous losses have come against No. 4 Waverly, No. 2 Elkhorn North and No. 10 Omaha Gross.

On Friday night, Beatrice got the ball to start the game at their own 28 yard line. They were stopped on three straight plays and forced to punt.

The SkyHawks started their first drive at the Beatrice 22 yard line. It took just three plays before Anthony Heithoff scampered in from nine yards out to give Omaha Skutt an early 7-0 lead.

Beatrice looked like they had struck back immediately when John Riesen returned the ensuing kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown, but it was called back due to a holding penalty.

The Orangemen offense would try to get something going starting at its own 21 yard line. Crew Meints opened the drive with a 15 yard run play, but Meints was briefly forced to exit after the next play due to an injury to his leg. The Orangemen were unable to get any offense going and were forced to punt.

Omaha Skutt got the ball at their own 48 yard line and put together a 10 play scoring drive consisting of eight run plays and two passing plays of 15 yards and nine yards. Colin Pike finished off the drive with a three yard touchdown run, but the extra point was missed, keeping the score at 13-0.

Beatrice struck back, though. Meints returned to the game and found Trey Henning streaking down the sideline for an 82 yard touchdown pass, getting Beatrice back into the game at 13-7.

Omaha Skutt started their next drive at their own 20 yard line and the first five plays of the drive went for 10 or more yards. They eventually scored on a nine yard touchdown pass to Maxwell Chandler, but the extra point was missed again, keeping the score at 19-7.

On Beatrice's next drive, Meints found Henning again for a 33 yard pass. But the drive stalled after that and the Orangemen were forced to punt.

Starting at their own 20 yard line, the SkyHawks put together an eight-play scoring drive that was capped by Chandler's four yard touchdown run. They then converted the two point conversion, extending their lead to 27-7.

Omaha Skutt converted a 29 yard field goal at the end of the second quarter to make the score 30-7 at the half.

The SkyHawks scored again early in the third quarter to extend the lead to 37-7.

Beatrice caught a break late in the third quarter when one of their punts was fumbled by Omaha Skutt and recovered by the Orangemen at the SkyHawk 10 yard line.

Beatrice would get a 25-yard field goal out of that break to make it 37-10 late in the third quarter.

Omaha Skutt came back with a 54 yard touchdown run by Colin Pike at the end of the third quarter to extend the lead to 44-10 at the end of three quarters.

After stopping the Orangemen, Heithoff would score again on a 52 yard touchdown run, extending the Skutt lead to 51-10 early in the fourth quarter.

There was a running clock for the remainder of the game and Omaha Skutt would tack on one more touchdown late in the fourth quarter to make the final score 57-10.

Beatrice will finally get a game against an unranked opponent next Friday night when they host Lincoln Northwest at the House of Orange.