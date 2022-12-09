Orangemen fall to Crete in home opener

The Beatrice Orangemen dug themselves an early hole that they couldn't entirely climb out of in their home opener against Crete Thursday night.

Beatrice trailed by as many as 18 points early in the third quarter, then battled back, but ultimately fell to the visiting Cardinals 47-42.

The loss drops the Orangemen record to 1-1 on the season.

Turnovers were a problem for the Orangemen early on. After Crew Meints scored the first point of the game with a free throw, Crete went on an 8-0 run to take an 8-1 lead. Dominik Salazar ended the run with a basket.

After another Crete basket, Luke Feist would score a bucket at the buzzer to make it 10-5 after one quarter.

Dawson Loomis opened the second quarter with a three point play to get Beatrice within two, but the Cardinals scored the next six points to make it 18-8.

Tucker Timmerman scored to end the run, but that would be Beatrice's only points of the second quarter as Crete finished the half on a 8-0 run to make it 26-10 at the half.

Crete then scored the first basket of the third quarter to give them what would be their biggest lead of the game at 28-10.

Tucker Timmerman's three point play was answered by a basket from Crete to make it 30-14. Loomis came back with a three pointer to make it a 13 point game.

Meints and Timmerman had baskets midway through the third to keep pace with Crete, but the Cardinals still led 36-21. Shelton Crawford finished the third quarter with four straight point to make it 36-25 going into the fourth.

Beatrice made a move early in the fourth quarter when Meints knocked down a three pointer and Crawford followed that up with a basket to make it 36-30.

Three free throws by Crete extended the lead back to nine, but a put back basket by Timmerman made it 39-32.

Crete hit two more free throws to extend the lead to nine again, but a three pointer by Crawford with 2:33 left in the game made it 41-35.

The two teams traded free throws back and fourth. A jumper by Loomis made it 44-39 with 36.7 seconds left. Crete hit three free throws down the stretch. Loomis knocked down one more three pointer, but it wouldn't be enough as the Cardinals held on for the 47-42 win.

Timmerman and Loomis led the way for Beatrice with 11 points each while Crawford had nine, Meints had seven and Feist and Salazar had two points each.

The Orangemen return to action on Saturday when they travel to Aurora for a doubleheader with the Beatrice Lady O.

Other Thursday Sunland scores Boys JCC 44, Syracuse 41 Sterling vs. Dorchester ppd. Raymond Central vs. Wilber-Clatonia ppd. Girls Syracuse 54, JCC 40 Sterling at Dorchester ppd. Raymond Central vs. Wilber-Clatonia ppd.