 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Orangemen fall to defending state champs
View Comments
top story

Orangemen fall to defending state champs

{{featured_button_text}}

It was a battle between two Class B ranked teams in the Ozone Tuesday night, but a hot shooting Omaha Skutt team walked away with the win. 

The visiting SkyHawks, who is the defending Class B State Champion, won the game over the Orangemen 77-54 in the final game before the holiday moratorium. 

Omaha Skutt hit nine three pointers in the game, including five in the first half when they built a solid lead, forcing the Orangemen to play from behind the rest of the game.

Omaha Skutt scored the first basket of the game, but Bennett Crandall answered with a basket off an assist from Elliot Jurgens to make it 2-2.

Jurgens then answered a Skutt basket with a take to the hoop to even the score again at 4-4. Another basket by Crandall tied the score again at 6-6 before the SkyHawks would go on a 12-0 run to make it 18-6.

Devin Smith scored out of a timeout to end the Omaha Skutt run, but the SkyHawks would score again at the end of the first quarter to make it 20-8.

Omaha Skutt scored the first five points of the second quarter to extend their lead to 25-8. A free throw by Crandall and a three point play by Jurgens got Beatrice back within 13 at 25-12.

Skutt scored five straight points again to make it 30-18. Crandall ended that run with a basket, but Omaha Skutt came back with a basket to make it 32-14.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Kaden Glynn scored his first points of the game when he connected for Beatrice's first three pointer of the game, which made it 32-17. Omaha Skutt would end the first half on a 7-0 run to make it 39-17 at the half.

Jurgens started the second half scoring and Tucker Timmerman followed that up with a basket off an assist from Devin Smith to make it 39-21.

Eight straight points by the SkyHawks extended their lead back to 47-21. Smith ended the run with a three pointer and Crandall followed that up with a basket to make it 47-26.

After a basket by Skutt, Crandall connected from three point range to make it 49-29.

Crandall and Jurgens had two more baskets in the third quarter and Smith would hit a three pointer, but Omaha Skutt would maintain a 58-36 lead after three quarters.

Smith opened the fourth quarter with a three pointer and Jurgens hit two free throws after a technical foul was called on Omaha Skutt's bench, making the score 58-41.

After a Skutt free throw, Glynn would score a basket ot make it 59-43, but that would be as close as the Orangemen would get the rest the way. Skutt went on a 5-0 run to make it 64-43, allowing them to coast to the eventual 77-54 win.

Crandall led the way for Beatrice with 14 points while Jurgens and Smith had 13 points each. Glynn had eight points, Pethoud had four points and Timmerman had two points.

Charlie Fletcher led the way for Omaha Skutt with 24 points.

Beatrice falls to 4-2 on the season and will be in action again next Tuesday and Wednesday when they host a holiday tournament at the Ozone.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: Binder wins it for Auburn; Bulldogs talk winning first state title

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News