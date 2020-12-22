Orangemen fall to defending state champs

It was a battle between two Class B ranked teams in the Ozone Tuesday night, but a hot shooting Omaha Skutt team walked away with the win.
The visiting SkyHawks, who is the defending Class B State Champion, won the game over the Orangemen 77-54 in the final game before the holiday moratorium.
Omaha Skutt hit nine three pointers in the game, including five in the first half when they built a solid lead, forcing the Orangemen to play from behind the rest of the game.
Omaha Skutt scored the first basket of the game, but Bennett Crandall answered with a basket off an assist from Elliot Jurgens to make it 2-2.
Jurgens then answered a Skutt basket with a take to the hoop to even the score again at 4-4. Another basket by Crandall tied the score again at 6-6 before the SkyHawks would go on a 12-0 run to make it 18-6.
Devin Smith scored out of a timeout to end the Omaha Skutt run, but the SkyHawks would score again at the end of the first quarter to make it 20-8.
Omaha Skutt scored the first five points of the second quarter to extend their lead to 25-8. A free throw by Crandall and a three point play by Jurgens got Beatrice back within 13 at 25-12.
Skutt scored five straight points again to make it 30-18. Crandall ended that run with a basket, but Omaha Skutt came back with a basket to make it 32-14.
Kaden Glynn scored his first points of the game when he connected for Beatrice's first three pointer of the game, which made it 32-17. Omaha Skutt would end the first half on a 7-0 run to make it 39-17 at the half.
Jurgens started the second half scoring and Tucker Timmerman followed that up with a basket off an assist from Devin Smith to make it 39-21.
Eight straight points by the SkyHawks extended their lead back to 47-21. Smith ended the run with a three pointer and Crandall followed that up with a basket to make it 47-26.
After a basket by Skutt, Crandall connected from three point range to make it 49-29.
Crandall and Jurgens had two more baskets in the third quarter and Smith would hit a three pointer, but Omaha Skutt would maintain a 58-36 lead after three quarters.
Smith opened the fourth quarter with a three pointer and Jurgens hit two free throws after a technical foul was called on Omaha Skutt's bench, making the score 58-41.
After a Skutt free throw, Glynn would score a basket ot make it 59-43, but that would be as close as the Orangemen would get the rest the way. Skutt went on a 5-0 run to make it 64-43, allowing them to coast to the eventual 77-54 win.
Crandall led the way for Beatrice with 14 points while Jurgens and Smith had 13 points each. Glynn had eight points, Pethoud had four points and Timmerman had two points.