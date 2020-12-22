Orangemen fall to defending state champs

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Kaden Glynn scored his first points of the game when he connected for Beatrice's first three pointer of the game, which made it 32-17. Omaha Skutt would end the first half on a 7-0 run to make it 39-17 at the half.

Jurgens started the second half scoring and Tucker Timmerman followed that up with a basket off an assist from Devin Smith to make it 39-21.

Eight straight points by the SkyHawks extended their lead back to 47-21. Smith ended the run with a three pointer and Crandall followed that up with a basket to make it 47-26.

After a basket by Skutt, Crandall connected from three point range to make it 49-29.

Crandall and Jurgens had two more baskets in the third quarter and Smith would hit a three pointer, but Omaha Skutt would maintain a 58-36 lead after three quarters.

Smith opened the fourth quarter with a three pointer and Jurgens hit two free throws after a technical foul was called on Omaha Skutt's bench, making the score 58-41.

After a Skutt free throw, Glynn would score a basket ot make it 59-43, but that would be as close as the Orangemen would get the rest the way. Skutt went on a 5-0 run to make it 64-43, allowing them to coast to the eventual 77-54 win.