Orangemen fall to No. 9 Plattsmouth

PLATTSMOUTH -- Beatrice rallied back from a big early deficit, but the hole ended up being too deep to dig out of.

The Orangemen fell to Class B No. 9 Plattsmouth 35-21 at Plattsmouth High School.

Plattsmouth built a 28-7 lead in the first half, but Beatrice fought back to within seven at 28-21 in the third quarter. The Blue Devil running game would be too much for the Orangemen in the fourth quarter.

Beatrice falls to 3-6 on the season with the loss.

The two teams traded three-and-outs early on in the first quarter, but on Plattsmouth's second drive of the game, they started at their own 24 yard line when Christian Meneses broke free for a 76 yard touchdown run, giving the Blue Devils the early 7-0 lead.

The Plattsmouth defense then came away with an interception on the very first play of Beatrice's next drive and they ran it back to the Orangemen two yard line. One play later, Meneses scored again to extend the Plattsmouth lead to 14-0.

Beatrice went three and out on their next drive, but the Orangemen defense force a three-and-out of their own on Plattsmouth's next offensive possession.