Orangemen fall to No. 9 Plattsmouth

PLATTSMOUTH -- Beatrice rallied back from a big early deficit, but the hole ended up being too deep to dig out of.
The Orangemen fell to Class B No. 9 Plattsmouth 35-21 at Plattsmouth High School.
Plattsmouth built a 28-7 lead in the first half, but Beatrice fought back to within seven at 28-21 in the third quarter. The Blue Devil running game would be too much for the Orangemen in the fourth quarter.
Beatrice falls to 3-6 on the season with the loss.
The two teams traded three-and-outs early on in the first quarter, but on Plattsmouth's second drive of the game, they started at their own 24 yard line when Christian Meneses broke free for a 76 yard touchdown run, giving the Blue Devils the early 7-0 lead.
The Plattsmouth defense then came away with an interception on the very first play of Beatrice's next drive and they ran it back to the Orangemen two yard line. One play later, Meneses scored again to extend the Plattsmouth lead to 14-0.
Beatrice went three and out on their next drive, but the Orangemen defense force a three-and-out of their own on Plattsmouth's next offensive possession.
Beatrice got the ball back on their own 35 yard line after the punt and they managed to get two first downs on their next drive, but were eventually forced to punt again.
The Orangemen defense held up again, forcing another three and out and they got the ball back at their own 39 yard line. Bennett Crandall was able to break free for a 17 yard run on the first play of the drive, but three plays later, the Plattsmouth defense would get another interception.
The Blue Devils took over at the 50 yard line. Six running plays set up a 29 yard touchdown pass to Brayden Zaliauskas, extending the Plattsmouth lead to 21-0.
The two teams traded three-and-outs on their next drives. On Beatrice's final drive of the first half, they started at their own 46 yard line and put together a successful scoring drive mostly through the air.
Crandall had two passes to Dylan Roeder and another to Tucker Timmerman. Crandall then had an 18 yard run that set up his eventual two yard touchdown run, making it 21-7 at the half.
Meneses returned the opening kickoff of the second half all the way to the Beatrice 21 yard line, but the Orangemen defense would hold and force a turnover on downs, giving Beatrice the ball back at their own 36.
The Orangemen were forced to punt it right back and Plattsmouth got the ball back at their own 44 yard line. After two passes of 11 yards each and a run of 10 yards, Meneses would break free for a 24 yard touchdown run to extend the Blue Devil lead to 28-7.
Beatrice struck back. On the third play of their next drive, scrambled around in the backfield to buy time before finding Tucker Timmerman for a 69 yard touchdown pass, cutting the Orangemen deficit to 28-14.
Plattsmouth took their next drive into Orangemen territory, but on a fourth and long play, Diego Rodriguez came down with an interception at Beatrice's own 5 yard line.
Crandall connected with Elliot Jurgens for a 59 yard pass on the first play of the next drive. Eight plays later, Deegan Nelson would run the ball into the end zone for a touchdown, making the score 28-21.
Plattsmouth would come back with a 12 play scoring drive. Meneses had 10 carries on the drive and he also capped the drive with a two yard touchdown run, extending the Blue Devil lead to 35-21.
The Plattsmouth defense came up with another interception on Beatrice's next drive. The Orangemen defense would force a three and out. Beatrice got one first down on their next drive, but eventually turned it over on downs. Plattsmouth would be able to run the clock out from there, making the final score 35-21.
Beatrice will wrap up their regular season when they host Crete on Friday at the House of Orange
Other Sunland scores
Freeman 52, JCC 26
Wilber-Clatonia 47, Syracuse 7
Falls City SH 52, Diller-Odell 6
Lourdes CC 54, HTRS 24
Red Clout 24, Pawnee City 13
Sterling 60, Lewiston 7
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!