BELLEVUE -- Failed fourth down conversions at the beginning of both the first and second half ended up being big momentum changers for the Beatrice football team in a 35-16 loss to Omaha Gross Friday night at Bellevue East High School.

With the loss, Beatrice falls to 0-2 on the season.

Omaha Gross got the ball to start the game and Beatrice's defense forced an immediate three-and-out.

The Orangemen offense took over at their own 35 and rolled down the field mostly on the ground and got the ball all the way down to the Cougar 1-yard line.

Beatrice appeared to have scored on a one-yard quarterback sneak by Crew Meints, but a penalty was called on the Orangemen for pushing the quarterback into the end zone.

The Cougar defense then held firm on the next three plays as Beatrice's fourth down pass attempt fell incomplete, giving Omaha Gross the ball back at their own 5 yard line.

On the third play of their drive, a pass was completed to Bryson Sargent, who then sprinted for a 91 yard touchdown, giving the Cougars a 7-0 lead.

Beatrice would strike back, though. They started their next drive at their own 30 yard line and steadily moved the ball down the field with several runs by Crew Meints, John Riesen. Meints also connected with Riesen for two passes on the drive and also found Trey Henning for an 8-yard pass.

The drive was capped by Meints' 1-yard touchdown run, tying the game at 7-7.

Omaha Gross came right back, though, with a nine-play, 65-yard drive that was finished off by Nate Pechar's 22-yard touchdown run, giving the Cougars the lead back at 14-7.

Beatrice started their next drive at their own 26-yard line. A 25-yard pass from Meints to Riesen and a facemask penalty on the Cougars had the Orangemen deep in Gross territory, but they were ulimately held to a 39-yard field goal by Trevin Lang, cutting the deficit to 14-10, which would be the half time score.

Beatrice got the ball to start the second half at their own 35 yard line. A 19 yard run by Meints and another nine-yard run by Riesen had Beatrice back in Cougar territory.

Later on the drive, though, Beatrice was facing a fourth and one play and Meint's quarterback sneak was stuffed and the Orangemen turned the ball over on downs.

A few plays later, Omaha Gross would strike with another big play -- a 49 yard touchdowns pass to Alex Cogswell, extending the Cougar lead to 21-10.

Beatrice managed to gain one first down on their next drive, but were then forced to punt. Omaha Gross got the ball back at their own 33 and put together another scoring drive that was capped by another touchdown by Cogswell, extending the lead to 28-10 late in the third quarter.

The Orangemen didn't give up, though. They started their next drive at their own 18 yard line and moved the ball down the field. The drive was highlighted by a 20 yard pass from Meints to Alex Busboom and another 18 yard pass from Meints to Luke Hamilton

Riesen would cap the drive with a three yard touchdown run, but Beatrice's two point conversion failed, keeping the score at 28-16.

Beatrice's defense would get a stop, but the offense would be unable to move the ball and an incomplete pass on fourth and three would turn the ball back over to the Cougars.

Omaha Gross would drive in for one more touchdown run to make the final score 35-16.

Beatrice will be in action again on Friday when they travel to Class B No. 4 Waverly.

Sunland football scores Hampton 38, Lewiston 16 Hastings SC 20, Wilber-Clatonia 14 JCC 60, Mead 16 Johnson-Brock 40, Southern 8 Lourdes CC 40, Freeman 8 Osceola 54, Diller-Odell 8 Seward 14, Norris 7 Sterling 38, Heartland Lutheran 6