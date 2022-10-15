Orangemen fall to Pius in home finale

Beatrice was able to fight back from an early 14 point deficit against Lincoln Pius X Friday night in their home finale, but the Thunderbolts were able make more plays in the fourth quarter to get the win.

Pius defeated the Orangemen 21-14 Friday night at the House of Orange in Beatrice. The loss drops Beatrice’s record to 3-5 on the season.

Pius started the game with the ball at their own 20 and was able to put together 10 play scoring drive which consisted of seven runs and two passes

Matt Bohy capped the drive with an 11-yard touchdown run, giving the Thunderbolts an early 7-0 lead.

Beatrice’s offense started their first drive at their own 35 yard line, but went three and out and were forced to punt, giving Pius the ball back at their own 27 yard line.

The Thunderbolts were able to put together another 10 play scoring drive. A half back pass for 41 yards was the biggest chunk of yardage on the drive. Bohy capped the drive again with a 4 yard touchdown run, making it 14-0.

Beatrice started their next drive at their own 21 yard line and Deegan Nelson opened the drive with a 23 yard run, but the drive stalled from there and Beatrice was forced to punt.

Pius took over at their own 30 yard line, but the Beatrice defense forced a three and out.

The Orangemen needed a scoring drive and they were able to get it. Starting at their own 31 yard line, Beatrice put together a 14 play scoring drive. Nelson carried the ball 10 times on the drive and on a fourth and goal from the 1 yard line, Shelton Crawford ran a quarterback sneak for the touchdown, making it 14-7.

Pius had a chance to score on the final drive of the first half, taking it down inside the 5 yard line. Beatrice’s defense came up with a big stand, getting stops and forcing the Thunderbolts to use all of their timeouts. On a third and goal play, the defense held again and the Bolts didn’t have enough time to get another play off, keeping the score at 14-7 at the half.

Beatrice got the ball to start the second half at their own 42 yard line and after a good kick return by Luke Feist.

Early in the drive, Crawford hit Jaxson Blackburn for a 27 yard pass and five plays later, Crawford found Sam Wallman for a six yard touchdown pass, tying the game at 14-14.

Pius answered with a lengthy scoring drive consisting of mostly running plays. Bohy capped the drive with a touchdown run, giving the Thunderbolts the lead back at 21-14 late in the third quarter.

The Orangemen took their next drive into Pius territory, but on a fourth down play from the 30 yard line, a pass attempt was broken up and arguably interfered with, but no call was made and Pius took over after the turnover on downs.

Pius was looking to go up by two scores and they were able to drive it into Beatrice territory, but the Orangemen defense held them to a 37-yard field goal attempt, which sailed wide left and gave the ball back to Beatrice.

Crawford connected with Jaxson Blackburn for a 47 yard pass, but two plays later, an interception gave the ball back to Pius with less than three minutes remaining in the game.

Beatrice used all their timeouts, but on 3rd and 7, the Thunderbolts were able to pick up a first down on a play action pass, which allowed them to run out the clock from there, making the final score 21-7.

Beatrice will wrap up their regular season next Friday night when they travel to Seward, potentially needing a win to qualify for the Class B State Playoffs.

Other Sunland scores

BDS 65, HTRS 32

Palmyra 44, Freeman 26

Thayer Central 58, JCC 8