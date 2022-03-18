Orangemen fall to Platteview in season opener

The Beatrice boys soccer team opened their season in cold and rainy conditions Thursday night at the House of Orange.

Beatrice fell to Platteview 3-0.

Orangemen coach Dave Henning said despite the loss, he felt his team played good overall.

"We had long spells of decent possession and did a good job limiting opportunities for the opposition," Henning said. "We are an inexperienced group and it showed in the goals we conceded. There is a lot to improve on but we have some good things to build off of."

Henning said the weather conditions were definitely a huge factor.

"We were playing against a strong, cold wind and rain," Henning said. "It made it difficult for us to play the ball forward. It was the worst conditions I have coached in. The boys were cold and wet the entire game."

Platteview's first goal came off a corner kick.

"The guy that we had defending the front post let the corner go past him into the goal," Henning said. "It was a mistake on our part."

The second goal also came off a corner kick.

"Their player delivered a nice lofted ball into the box and they were able to get their head on the ball and get it into the back of the net," Henning said. "This goal came at the end of the first half and really changed the game."

The third goal was scored halfway through the second half.

"They got free in the right side of the box and put a shot on goal that slipped past our keeper," Henning said.

Despite the loss, Henning likes how his young team played in tough conditions.

"It's going to be a learning year for a lot of these young guys," Henning said.

The Beatrice boys fall to 0-1 on the season and will be in action again on Saturday when they travel to Schuyler. The Orangemen won't play at home again until April 5 when they host Mount Michael.

The Beatrice girls played at Platteview on Thursday and fell 7-0. The Lady O will be in action again on Saturday when they travel to Plattsmouth. They will then play at Norris on Monday.

