Orangemen fall to Platteview in Trailblazer semis

The Beatrice boys basketball team will have to settle for a third place game in the Trailblazer Conference Tournament after falling to Platteview at home Thursday night.

The second-seeded Orangemen, who had beaten third-seeded Platteview earlier this season, fell 41-35 in the semifinals at the Ozone in Beatrice.

With the loss, Beatrice will host a third place game on Saturday against the loser of fourth-seeded Ralston and first-seeded Wahoo.

Beatrice opened the game with three straight points after a basket by Luke Feist and a free throw by Elliot Jurgens.

After a basket by Platteview, Shelton Crawford knocked down a three pointer to make it 6-2. Crew Meints answered a Platteview three pointer with a basket to make it 8-5, but Platteview finished the first quarter on a 5-1 run with Beatrice's lone free throw coming from Crawford, making it 13-9 after one quarter.

They extended their lead to 15-9 at the beginning of the second quarter, but a basket by Meints ended the run. Another basket by Platteview extended the lead back to six, but a jumper by Jurgens made it 17-13.

Platteview scored four straight points to extend the lead to eight, but a basket by Jurgens off an assist from Feist and another basket by Feist himself made it 21-17 at the half.

Jurgens opened the third quarter with a jumper to make it a two point game, but four straight points by Platteview made it 25-19.

A basket by Feist and two free throws by Tucker Timmerman got Beatrice right back into it at 25-23. Jurgens and Connor Millikan would trade two baskets each at the end of the third quarter, keeping Platteview in front 30-27 going into the fourth.

Platteview opened the fourth quarter on an 8-3 run to make it 38-30. Jurgens had a jumper during that run while Meints had a free throw.

Feist hit two free throws to make it a five point game, but Platteview responded with two free throws to extend the lead back to 40-32.

Crawford would give the Orangemen a glimmer of hope when he hit a three pointer with 22.8 seconds left, but it wasn't to be as the visitors hung on for the 41-35 win.

Jurgens led the way for Beatrice with 13 points while Feist had eight, Crawford had seven, Meints had five and Timmerman had two.

Connor Millikan had 23 for Platteview while Ezra Stewart had 10.

Beatrice falls to 10-3 on the season.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.