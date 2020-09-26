 Skip to main content
Orangemen fall to rival Norris
FIRTH -- Beatrice hung tough with Class B No. 4 Norris for one quarter, but the Titans pulled away after that.

The Orangemen fell to rival Norris  35-7 Friday night at Norris High School.

The game was competitive in the first quarter with neither team being able to find the end zone. 

Both teams turned the ball over in the first quarter. The Orangemen lost a fumble, but Bennett Crandall was able to come up with a one handed interception. Neither team would be able to take advantage of the turnovers.

Norris was finally able to put together a scoring drive in the second quarter. From their own 30 yard line, the Titans put together a 12 play scoring drive. The drive was capped by Cooper Hausman's 21 yard touchdown pass to CJ Hood, giving the Titans a 7-0 lead.

Beatrice started their next drive at their own 18 yard line and was able to take it into Norris territory, but the Titan defense forced a turnover on downs, giving them the ball back at their own 22 yard line.

On the very first play of the drive, Hausmann found Bryson Schultz for a 68 yard touchdown pass to extend the Norris lead to 14-0.

Beatrcie's offense was forced into a three-and-out and a short punt gave the Titans the ball at the Orangemen 22 yard line.

It took Norris six plays to find the end zone. Hausmann capped it with a 17 yard touchdown pass to James Carnie, making it 21-0 at the half time.

Norris put together a long scoring drive on their first drive of the second half and Schultz finished off the drive with a five yard touchdown run. The extra point was fumbled, but they were able to recover it and pass it into the end zone for a two point conversion, making it 29-0.

The Orangemen offense failed to move the ball on their first drive of the second half and they were forced to punt the ball again from deep into their own territory.

Norris would drive the ball all the way to the 1 yard line. They fumbled on their next play, but recovered it in the end zone for a touchdown. Beatrice blocked the extra point, keeping the score at 35-0.

The Orangemen would finally get on the scoreboard in the fourth quarter when Jace Pethoud came up with an interception and ran it all the way back for a touchdown, making it 35-7.

That would be the last of the scoring as Norris held on to win it by the final score of 35-7.

Beatrice falls to 2-3 on the season and will host Waverly Friday night. Norris improves to 4-1 and will travel to Plattsmouth.

Other Sunland scores

Freeman 30, Palmyra 22

Tri County 60, Heartland 28

Pawnee City 39, Meridian 16

Sterling 63, Deshler 18

Hanover 62, Axtell 21

