Orangemen fall to rival Norris

It took Norris six plays to find the end zone. Hausmann capped it with a 17 yard touchdown pass to James Carnie, making it 21-0 at the half time.

Norris put together a long scoring drive on their first drive of the second half and Schultz finished off the drive with a five yard touchdown run. The extra point was fumbled, but they were able to recover it and pass it into the end zone for a two point conversion, making it 29-0.

The Orangemen offense failed to move the ball on their first drive of the second half and they were forced to punt the ball again from deep into their own territory.

Norris would drive the ball all the way to the 1 yard line. They fumbled on their next play, but recovered it in the end zone for a touchdown. Beatrice blocked the extra point, keeping the score at 35-0.

The Orangemen would finally get on the scoreboard in the fourth quarter when Jace Pethoud came up with an interception and ran it all the way back for a touchdown, making it 35-7.

That would be the last of the scoring as Norris held on to win it by the final score of 35-7.

Beatrice falls to 2-3 on the season and will host Waverly Friday night. Norris improves to 4-1 and will travel to Plattsmouth.