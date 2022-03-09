Orangemen fall to Roncalli in state semifinals

LINCOLN -- The whistle blew late in the game against Omaha Roncalli Wednesday afternoon and the foul was called on Elliot Jurgens -- his fifth personal foul.

Beatrice was trailing the Crimson Pride by 20, so Jurgens knew his walk off the court would be his last wearing the Beatrice orange and black.

Head coach Clark Ribble recognized the moment as well and took all the time that was allowed to make his substitution, allowing his four-year starting point guard the moment he deserved.

With the Beatrice crowd standing and cheering, Jurgens walked off in tears. He hugged his coaches and teammates before sitting at the end of the bench by himself, his head buried in his jersey.

The 53-29 loss to Roncalli at Pinnacle Bank Arena Wednesday afternoon marked the end of Beatrice's bid for a second consecutive state championship. The Orangemen hung tough in the first half against the second-seeded Crimson Pride, trailing just 19-16 at the half.

Roncalli's defense clamped down in the third quarter, though, allowing Beatrice to score just two points as they built a 32-18 lead. They then scored the first eight points of the fourth quarter to end any hopes of a Beatrice comeback.

Ribble said he felt his team played really well in the first half, but Roncalli made some adjustments in the second half to take away what the Orangemen were trying to do offensively.

"They got some run outs and made it really tough for us to score the ball inside," Ribble said. "They did a good job of getting their shooters open shots and attacking the paint better in the second half. We just couldn't get enough easy baskets to fall in the second half."

The Orangemen finish the season with a 17-6 record and made it back to the state semifinals with only two returning starters off last year's state championship team.

Ribble said outside expectations may have been lower for Beatrice this year, but inside the Beatrice locker room, they knew they wanted to get back to Pinnacle Bank Arena. He said they went through some tough times, losing some games early in the season, but believes they were playing their best basketball at the end.

"We wanted to end our season here in at this place, playing the game we love in the biggest arena in the state," Ribble said. "It shows a lot about our kids' resiliency in how we dealt with adversity throughout the whole year as we tried to put the puzzle pieces together in the right place. We learned from those losses and made some tweaks and we were playing our best basketball these last two or three weeks."

Jurgens finished with more than 1,000 career points and had 11 points in his finale as the Orangemen point guard.

Ribble said it's rare to have a four-year starters, especially at the point guard position. He said he was impressed with how much Jurgens grew during those four years.

"He got better as a player, but the biggest growth was his leadership and willingness to build his teammates up," Ribble said. "He did that so we would have a chance to be successful and get back to state. That says a lot about his character, who he is, what he believes and what he stands for. Winning is more important to him than individual accolades. He did what he needed to do to get us back to the state tournament."

Shortly after Jurgens' departure from the game, his lone senior teammate Drew Gleason was taken out of the game and joined Jurgens at the end of the bench. Gleason provided key depth for Beatrice during his senior season.

"Drew was our energy guy, especially at practice," Ribble said. "He bought in and never complained. It would have been easy to want a larger role as a senior, but he never questioned what we were doing and never complained. He brought the same passion and vigor to every practice and game and I think he had a memorable senior season. I think he'll look back and be glad he stuck with basketball all four years."

In addition to Jurgens' 11 points, Tucker Timmerman had seven, Dominik Salazar had four, Dawson Loomis had three and Crew Meints and Luke Feist had two each.

Ribble says with all but two seniors coming back next year, there's a lot to be excited about.

"We hope they all go out for other sports because we really value multiple-sport athletes," Ribble said. "But I think the nucleus of our team will be strong next year and they can see it. These kids are smart and they know what we have coming back. I think the future is bright for Beatrice basketball."

