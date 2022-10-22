Orangemen fall to Seward in season finale

SEWARD -- The Beatrice football team desperately needed a win to keep its season alive, but they came up short Friday night against Seward.

The Orangemen lost to Seward in their season finale 41-20 at Concordia University in Seward. Beatrice still has a slim chance go get into the Class B State Playoffs depending on outcomes of other Class B games.

Beatrice got the ball to start the game at their own 45 yard line after a good kickoff return, but were held to a three and out and forced to punt.

Seward tood over at their own 20 and put together an 11 play scoring drive. The biggest chunk came on a 36 yard pass play. A three yard touchdown run by the quarterback capped the drive, making it 7-0 early.

Beatrice started their next drive off at their own 23 yard line. They drive got off to a good start after a 28 yard run by Deegan Nelson and an 8 yard run by Luke Feist.

Quarterback Shelton Crawford then found Feist for a 14 yard pass, but the drive stalled there and Beatrice was forced to kick a field goal by Trevin Lang, making it 7-3.

Seward answered quickly with a six play, 68 yard scoring drive that was capped by a 28 yard touchdown run, making it 14-3.

Beatrice once again took their next drive into Seward territory, but were again forced into a field goal by Lang, making it 14-6.

Seward turned the ball over on downs on their next drive and the two teams traded a punt each after that, but neither team would score again before the half.

The Blue Jays started the third quarter at their own 34 yard line and put together a 10 play scoring drive consisting of nine run plays and one pass of 21 yards. The drive was capped by a four yard touchdown run, but the extra point missed, making the score 20-6.

Beatrice found some offensive rhythm on their next drive. Starting at their own 45 yard line, Nelson had runs of 11, 14 and 6 yards before Crawford found Tucker Timmerman for a 16 yard pass. After two more runs by Nelson, Timmerman would find the end zone from one yard out to cut the Beatrice deficit to 20-13.

Seward answered quickly with a four play scoring drive. It was capped by a 55 yard touchdown pass, making it 27-13.

Beatrice got one first down on their next drive, but were forced to punt. Seward drove the ball down the field again and eventually scored on a two yard touchdown run to make it 34-13.

Nelson would have a one yard touchdown run later in the fourth quarter to make it 34-20, but a 41 yard touchdown run by Seward made it 41-20, which would be the final score.

Beatrice finishes the regular season with a 3-6 record.

Other Sunland football scores Centennial 42, Tri County 6 Adams Central 60, Fairbury 20 Malcolm 62, Wilber-Clatonia 28 Parkview Christian 62, Lewiston 30 Pawnee City 50, Dorchester 20 Sterling 43, Meridian 38