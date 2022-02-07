Orangemen fall to Wahoo at home

The Beatrice boys basketball team ran into a tough match up against Class C1 No. 4 rated Wahoo.

The Orangemen fell to the Warriors 56-42 Saturday at the Ozone in Beatrice.

Beatrice hung tough early. Tucker Timmerman opened the game with two free throws, but Wahoo came back with four straight points to make it 4-2.

Crew Meints would score to tie it and Drew Gleason answered two Wahoo free throws with a basket to make it 6-6. Elliot Jurgens had two baskets late in the first quarter, but Wahoo would maintain an 11-10 lead at the quarter's end.

Wahoo opened the second quarter with three straight baskets to open a 17-10 lead.

Beatrice came back with a 5-0 run thanks to four points from Jurgens and a free throw by Timmerman. Wahoo would finish the second quarter on a 8-2 run to make it 25-17 at the half.

Timmerman sparked Beatrice at the beginning of third quarter with a three point play to make it 25-20. Wahoo ended the run with a basket, but Jurgens came back with a jumper to make it 27-22.

Wahoo created some space for themselves with a 7-0 run to make it 34-22. Timmerman had two free throw and Jurgens had three points late in the third quarter, but Wahoo would maintain a 39-27 lead.

Beatrice would be unable to get their deficit back to single digits in the fourth quarter as Wahoo went on to win 56-42.

Jurgens led the way for Beatrice with 18 points while Timmerman had 13, Luke Feist had four, Shelton Crawford had three and Crew Meints and Drew Gleason had two each.

Beatrice falls to 10-4 on the season and will be in action again on Friday when they travel to Northwest.

Sunland boys scores AUBURN 28, FREEMAN 21 Auburn 5 6 11 6 -- 28 Freeman 8 5 3 5 -- 21 Auburn--Hudson 15, Roybal 7, R. Binder 4, M. Binder 2. Freeman--Ruse 9, Niles 6, Vertovsky 4, Delhay 2. JOHNSON CO. CENTRAL 56, MALCOLM 44 Malcolm 13 12 8 11 -- 44 Johnson Co. Central 9 13 14 20 -- 56 Malcolm--H. Frank 15, C. Frank 2, Meyer 2, Johnson 18, Zegar 7. Johnson Co. Central--Holthus 21, Duncan 12, Speckman 4, Ludemann 9, Schuster 2, Jones 8. FRIEND 43, SOUTHERN 40 Friend 9 7 6 21 -- 43 Southern 11 12 9 8 -- 40 Friend--Schluter 10, Girmus 5, Weber 9, Eberspacher 6, Svehla 13. Southern--Saathoff 4, Singleton 3, Kuol 11, Warford 6, Hroch 2, Adams 14. STERLING 47, LEWISTON 34 Lewiston 10 5 10 9 -- 34 Sterling 15 7 12 13 -- 47 Lewiston--stats not provided. Sterling--stats not provided. LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 60, NORRIS 40 Norris 10 7 10 13 -- 40 Lincoln Christian 16 15 15 14 -- 60 Norris--Behrends 9, Hausmann 5, Brodersen 3, Boesinger 3, Otto 3, Roche 2, Hoehne 13, Wubbels 2. Lincoln Christian--Marshbanks 16, Berrier 6, Sand 21, Hovendick 10, C. Hansen 6, Hollenbeck 1. OSCEOLA 68, MERIDIAN 38 Osceola 22 10 21 15 -- 68 Meridian 6 12 8 12 -- 38 Osceola--Zelasney 21, Branting 7, Lavaley 2, Urban 4, Gustafson 25, Girard 9. Meridian--Escobar 3, Herrera 8, Rut 4, Dennis 15, Kumpf 8

