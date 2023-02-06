WAHOO -- The Beatrice Orangemen hung tough, but couldn't come up with an upset of Class C-1 No. 2 ranked Wahoo Saturday.

Beatrice, ranked No. 9 in Class B, lost to Wahoo 46-38 Saturday at Wahoo High School.

Wahoo jumped out to a 14-8 lead in the first quarter. Tucker Timmerman had four points during that first quarter while Luke Feist and Shelton Crawford had a basket each.

Dominik Salazar opened the second quarter with a basket to make it 14-10, but Wahoo came back with five straight points to make it 19-10.

A three pointer by Crew Meints and a basket on a baseline out of bounds play by Feist cut the Orangemen deficit to four at 19-15.

Wahoo came back with five straight points and Dominik Salazar ended the second quarter with a basket to make it 24-17 at the half.

Meints and Timmerman traded a basket each with Wahoo to bring the score to 28-21. Timmerman's three pointer made it 28-24.

Wahoo scored four straight points before Crawford ended the third quarter with a take to the hoop to make it 32-26 going into the fourth.

Wahoo opened the fourth quarter on a 5-0 run to take their biggest lead of the game at 37-26. From there, they extended their lead to 46-31. Beatrice ended the game on a 7-0 run, but it wouldn't be enough as Wahoo held on for the 46-38 win.

Timmerman led the way for Beatrice with 12 points while Meints had nine, Crawford had seven, Feist and Salazar had four each and Treyson Russell had two.

Beatrice falls to 10-7 on the season and will be in action again Friday night when they host Grand Island Northwest.

Buzzer-beater lifts Freeman to conference title

The Freeman boys were able to capture the East Central Nebraska Championship with an overtime win over Auburn on Saturday.

Carter Ruse's buzzer-beating three pointer in overtime broke a tie and lifted the Falcons to the 32-29 win.

Freeman, who is ranked No. 5 in Class C2, improves their record to 20-1 on the season.

Sunland boys scores NORRIS 57, LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 30 Lincoln Christian 14 7 9 0 -- 30 Norris 21 14 9 13 -- 57 Lincoln Christian--Hovendick 16, Feauto 8, Coke 2, Cuciti 2, Bash 1, Hohlen 1. Norris--Boesiger 12, Wubbels 11, Garner Jr. 9, Klein 9, Bornschlegl 5, Small 4, Hansmeyer 3, Godtel 2, Zetterman 2. JOHNSON-BROCK 45, TRI COUNTY 39 Johnson-Brock 6 6 13 20 -- 45 Tri County 13 9 9 8 -- 39 Tri County -- C Siems 10, Bales 7, Strouf 3, Reynolds 7, D Siems 7, Janssen 5 SANDY CREEK 32, WILBER-CLATONIA 26 Sandy Creek 4 8 6 14 -- 32 Wilber-Clatonia 2 11 4 9 -- 26 Wilber-Clatonia -- DNR PALMYRA 68, JCC 61 JCC -- DNR DILLER-ODELL 55, LEWISTON 35 Lewiston 15 6 4 9 -- 35 Diller-Odell 9 19 14 13 -- 55 Lewiston -- Bohling 4, Bledsaw 3, Rule 13, Ray 9, Janssen 6 Diller-Odell -- Engelman 8, Warren 6, Morgan 26, Wendland 4, Sutton 4, Vitosh 7 PAWNEE CITY 65, SOUTHERN 54 Southern 12 10 12 20 -- 54 Pawnee City 11 17 20 17 -- 65 Southern - DNR Pawnee City - Pierce 6, Menninga 9, Kling 28, Farwell 11, Marteney 11