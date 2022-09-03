Orangemen fall to Waverly 28-21

Beatrice had upset on their mind against Waverly Friday night, but a defensive stop by Waverly in the fourth quarter sealed the win.

Waverly defeated Beatrice 28-21 at the House of Orange, dropping the Orangemen record to 0-2 on the season.

Waverly got the ball to start the game at their own 21 yard line and drove the ball into Beatrice territory, but a fumble was recovered by Mason Leonard, giving Beatrice the ball at the 35 yard line.

After five consecutive runs by Deegan Nelson, Shelton Crawford able to fake to Nelson and then run it 51 yards for a touchdown, giving the Orangemen a 7-0 lead.

It didn’t take long for Waverly to answer, though. Nolan Maahs found Preston Harms for an 85 yard touchdown pass to tie the game 7-7.

Beatrice went three and out on their next drive. Waverly was able to take their next drive to midfield, but was stopped and forced to punt it back to Beatrice.

The Orangemen took over at their own 18 and had one positive play when Crawford found Timmerman for a 22 yard pass, but the drive would stall forcing the Orangemen to punt.

Waverly took over on their own 41 yard line and on their first play from scrimmage, Maahs would keep the ball and run it 59 yards for a touchdown, giving the Vikings a 14-7 lead.

Beatrice’s next drive went nowhere and they were forced to punt. Waverly would fumble the ball on their fourth play of the drive and Leonard would recover it again, giving Beatrice the ball at the Waverly 39 yard line.

Crawford started the next drive with a 14 yard run and then later capped the drive with a 21 yard touchdown run, tying the game at 14-14.

Waverly still had time to put together a scoring drive and they did just that. They went 80 yards in 11 plays and Maahs would cap the drive with a two yard touchdown run, giving Waverly a 21-14 lead at the half.

Beatrice opened the third quarter with a time consuming drive consisting of mostly runs from Nelson. Nelson capped the drive with a three yard touchdown run, tying the game 21-21. Nelson also converted a third and 15 on the ground during the drive.

Waverly answered by driving into Orangemen territory. A 26 yard pass to Trey Jackson set up a four yard touchdown run by Kemper Reed, putting Waverly back on top 28-21 with 10:34 left in the game.

A good kick return by Luke Feist set up the Orangemen at their own 44 yard line, but Beatrice would be unable to get a first down and turned it over on downs.

Waverly took their next drive into Orangemen territory, but the Beatrice defense would hold and they would force a turnover on downs.

Beatrice took over at their own 31 with 5:54 left in the game. They managed one first down on a pass interference call, but wouldn’t get another as they turned the ball back over on downs.

Waverly was able to run out the clock from there, winning the game 28-21.

Beatrice will be in action again next Friday when they travel to Omaha Skutt.

Other Sunland Scores

Pawnee City 48, Franklin 7

Wilber-Clatonia 35, Louisville 7