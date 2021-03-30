Orangemen fall to Waverly on windy night

The Beatrice soccer team played Waverly in extremely windy conditions Monday night at the House of Orange and fell 1-0.

The Orangemen had the wind at their back in the first half, but was unable to capitalize as the score remained 0-0 at half time.

Waverly also struggled to score when they had the wind at their back in the second half, but with eight minutes remaining, they were finally able to find the back of the net off a corner kick. That would end up being the game winning goal.

Beatrice Coach Dave Henning was disappointed his team wasn't able to take advantage of the wind in the first half.

"We started way too slow to take advantage," Henning said. "A 0-0 tie at half was obviously not what we had hoped for, but we went into the second half with a good mentality."

Henning said the team played much faster through the midfield during the second half and had some scoring opportunities. With eight minutes to go, though, the Orangemen lost a man on a corner kick and Waverly got a free look on goal and scored.

Despite falling behind, Henning said the team still battled and produced a number of really good chances.