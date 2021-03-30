Orangemen fall to Waverly on windy night

The Beatrice soccer team played Waverly in extremely windy conditions Monday night at the House of Orange and fell 1-0.
The Orangemen had the wind at their back in the first half, but was unable to capitalize as the score remained 0-0 at half time.
Waverly also struggled to score when they had the wind at their back in the second half, but with eight minutes remaining, they were finally able to find the back of the net off a corner kick. That would end up being the game winning goal.
Beatrice Coach Dave Henning was disappointed his team wasn't able to take advantage of the wind in the first half.
"We started way too slow to take advantage," Henning said. "A 0-0 tie at half was obviously not what we had hoped for, but we went into the second half with a good mentality."
Henning said the team played much faster through the midfield during the second half and had some scoring opportunities. With eight minutes to go, though, the Orangemen lost a man on a corner kick and Waverly got a free look on goal and scored.
Despite falling behind, Henning said the team still battled and produced a number of really good chances.
"I am very proud of the way the team played as a unit," Henning said. "This is a very hard working group of determined players and I am excited for the remainder of the season."
Beatrice was able to pick up a 5-0 win over Lincoln Lutheran on Saturday at the House of Orange.
Connor Freitag returned from a quad injury to score three goals in the game. . Rodolpho Cuevas and Max Meyer also had a goal each. Cuevas also had two assists while Colt Dittbrenner and Devin Smith had an assist each. Goalkeeper Connor Kelley had a perfect day in the box.
"The Lutheran game was very well played by the team," Henning said. "We moved the ball well against a team that set back on defense for the majority of the game."
The Beatrice boys soccer team is now 4-2 on the season and will be in action again next Tuesday when they travel to Mount Michael.
Lady O falls to Waverly
The Beatrice girls soccer team traveled to Waverly on Monday and fell in their match 3-1.
The Lady O had an early lead in the game when Addy Timmerman scored a goal with 25 minutes remaining in the first half, but Waverly had a big second half to get the win.
The Beatrice girls also traveled to Lincoln Lutheran on Saturday and fell 5-1. Abby Ware had the lone goal for the Lady O in the game.
The Lady O is now 0-5 on the season and they will be in action again next Monday when they travel to Omaha Central.