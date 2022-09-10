Orangemen falter late in loss to Omaha Skutt

OMAHA – After a defensive first half followed by a back and forth second half, Omaha Skutt was able to outlast Beatrice for a 26-15 win Friday night in Omaha.

It’s Beatrice’s third straight loss – all of which have come against Class B state-ranked teams.

Omaha Skutt got the ball to start the game at their own 44 yard line after a good kickoff return, but only got one first down before they were forced to punt.

Beatrice started their first drive at their own 4 yard line and managed several first downs due to runs by Deegan Nelson, a seven yard pass from Shelton Crawford to Luke Feist and a nine yard pass from Crawford to Tucker Timmerman. An interception, though, gave Omaha Skutt the ball at the Beatrice 48 yard line.

Omaha Skutt managed two first downs before fumbling the ball. Gavin Vanover recovered the ball, giving it back to the Orangemen at their own 13.

Nelson got two first downs to start the drive and Crawford found Timmerman for a 5 yard pass and Feist for a 19 yard pass, but the drive then stalled and the Orangemen were forced to punt.

Skutt got the ball at their own 21 and went three and out, giving Beatrice the ball back at the Skutt 42 yard line. Nelson had runs of 12 yards and 19 yards to get the Orangemen deep into SkyHawk territory, but a tipped pass was intercepted, giving Skutt the ball back at their own 8 yard line.

Omaha Skutt went three and out on offense and punted it back to Beatrice. The Orangemen took their next drive into Skutt territory, but the drive stalled and they were forced to punt.

Omaha Skutt had 74 yards in front of them with less than 30 seconds to play in the first half, but a misdirection pass play allowed Bennett Turman to find Wyatt Archer for a 74 yard touchdown pass. The extra point kick was missed, making the score 6-0 at the half.

Beatrice started the second half with the ball at their own 25 yard line and put a 13 play scoring drive. Nelson had eight carries on the drive and Crawford found Dominik Salazaar for a 20 yard pass. Nelson capped the drive with a two yard touchdown run, giving the Orangemen a 7-6 lead.

Skutt had good field position on their next drive and a 34 yard pass set up a one yard touchdown run by Colin Pike. The SkyHawks would miss another extra point, though, keeping their lead at 12-7.

On Beatrice’s next drive, Crawford was able to find Timmerman for a lengthy pass completion, setting the Orangemen up in Skutt territory. A few plays later, on the first play of the fourth quarter, Nelson broke free for a 28 yard touchdown run. Nelson then ran in the two point conversion, making it 15-12 in favor of the Orangemen.

Skutt took their next drive into Beatrice territory and on a 4th and 10 play, The SkyHawks found Joe Connolly for a 23 yard touchdown pass. They made the extra point, giving them a 19-15 lead with 7:47 left in the game.

Beatrice got one first down on their next drive, but were then forced to punt. Omaha Skutt took over at their own 14 yard line and were able to move the chains and milk the clock way down before Archer scored on a 25 yard touchdown run, extending the lead to 26-15, which would be the final score.

Beatrice falls to 0-3 on the season and will be in action again next Friday when they travel to Lincoln Northwest.

Other Sunland scores

Sterling 32, Hampton 12

Fairburyr 62, Schuyler 6

Freeman 49, Conestoga 34

Harvard 29, Meridian 16

HTRS 46, Southern 8

Lewiston 70, St. Edward 65

Lourdes CC 26, JCC 12

Norris 21, Lexington 14

Pawnee City 65, Wetmore, Kan. 20

Tri County 11, Wood River 8

Wilber-Clatonia 41, Doniphan-Trumbull 12