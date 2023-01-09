Orangemen finish 2nd at home invite; Lady O finishes 3rd

The Beatrice boys wrestling team finished runner-up to Norfolk on Saturday at their home invite.

Norfolk, a Class A school, finished with 283 points while the Orangemen finished with 264 points. Lexington was third with 207 points.

Beatrice had five individual champions on the day. Cole Karlin was able to win the 113-pound division. He won his championship match by pin over Lexington's Daylen Naylor.

Gavin Vanover won the 120-pound division when he won a 7-4 decision over Lexington's Jayden Thorell in the championship match.

Tristan Reinke won five matches to claim the 126-pound championship. In the finals, he defeated Omaha Gross' Cooper Franks by pin.

Caden Eggleston won five matches, all by pin, to win the 152-pound division. In the finals, he pinned Norfolk's Dylan Busch.

Merrick Johnson won the 170-pound division, winning four matches by pin and one match by tech fall. In the finals, he pinned Norfolk's Hudson Waldow.

Beatrice also had three runner-up finishes. Kruse Williamson finished second in the 160-pound division. He lost by pin to Norfolk's Jacob Licking in the finals.

Deegan Nelson finished runner-up in the 195-pound division. He lost a 6-2 decision to Norfolk's Kayden Kettler in the finals.

Takeo Glynn finished runner-up in the 285-pound division. He won by pin over Marysville's Braden Dwerlkotte in the finals.

Beatrice got a third place finish from Hayden Richards in the 182-pound division and fourth place finishes from Talon Belding at 106 and Jordan Creek at 138. Finishing fifth was Collin Mangnall at 132 and Gavyn Rhoden at 220. Jace Hanshaw finished sixth at 145.

Marysville finished fourth in the team standings with 139 points.

Cole Fredrickson finished first in the 138-pound division while Dakota Slupianek finished runner-up in the 220-pound division. They got third place finishes from Keagan Warders at 132 and Juandre Walton at 195.

Marysville got fourth place finishes from Tayven Wilson at 113, Carter Trimble at 145, Brock Crome at 160 and Ian Detimore at 170. Finishing fifth for the Bulldogs was Eli Sedlacek at 106, Camron Wetter at 152 and Braden Dwerlkotte at 285.

The Beatrice girls hosted their home invite on Friday and finished third. The Lady O finished with 157 points, putting them behind Norfolk's 213 and Crete's 185.

There was a total of 17 teams competing at the girls invite.

Beatrice girls coach Corey Well said Nofolk is a solid squad who they knew they'd be chasing in the standings.

"Wee just didn't have quite the firepower to make a run of it, but our girls still performed well overall and it is always good to have a good performance at your home tournament," Well said.

Morgan Maschmann finished first for the Lady O in the 115-pound division after winning her championship match by pin over Nofrok's Caidence Bethards. Avery Martin finished first in the 170-pound division after going 2-1 on the day.

Autumn Bartlett finished runner-up in the 100-pound division after winning her first three matches by pinfall before losing by pin to Johnson County Central's Jocelyn Prado in the finals.

Alex Mason finished runner-up in the 135-pound division. In the finals, she lost a 15-6 major decision to Norfolk's Laila Cuevas in the finals.

Jorja Boller finished fourth at 110. Finishing fifth for the Lady O was Ashton Hofeling at 120, Megan Powers at 125 and Caitlin Franzen at 140,. Sixth place finishes include Kristyanna Dibbles at 190 and Faith Husband at 235.

Wells said the team now needs to work on embracing discomfort and learning to push themselves past what they think their limits are.

"The more we push in the practice room, the more it will come naturally and we will be able to trust our training when we step on the mat," Well said.

For the Johnson County Central girls, in addition to Jocelyn Prado's championship in the 100-pound division, Alejandra Reyes finished runner-up in the 105-pound division.

The Fairbury girls got a championship from Makena Schramm at 190. Mailee Garner finished third at 135 and Heidi Ramos finished fifth at 155.

Marysville got a first place finish from Ella Johnson at 145 and a third place finish from Rose Latta at 155.

Wells said it was great to see 18 teams competing at the Beatrice Invite, saying women's wrestling has become one of the fastest growing sports in the country.

"Our tournament alone has grown from a small tournament two years ago, consisting mostly of four-person brackets to many of our brackets having twelve wrestlers per bracket," Wells said. "To see the growth in such a short amount of time, and to see the ability levels of the wrestlers in such a short amount of time, is just incredible."

The Beatrice girls wrestling team also competed in two duals last Tuesday. They defeated Elkhorn 57-24 and defeated Omaha Benson 66-12.

The Beatrice boys and girls wrestling teams will be in action again on Thursday when they travel to a dual at Nebraska City.