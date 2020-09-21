Orangemen finish 4th at Skutt Invite

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

OMAHA -- The Beatrice boys tennis team finished fourth at the Omaha Skutt Invite on Saturday.

The tournament field is filled with some of the toughest teams in the state and the fourth place finish for the Orangemen was its highest in four years.

Connor Kelley finished fifth in No. 1 singles, picking up wins over Omaha Skutt and Elkhorn.

Finishing in fourth place was the No. 1 doubles team of Connor Freitag and Colt Dittbrenner, who picked up wins over Omaha Skutt and Gretna.

Finishing in sixth place was the No. 2 singles was Connor Saathoff, who picked up a win over South Sioux City.

The No. 2 doubles team of Ty Dittbrenner and Max Meyer finished in third place, picking up wins over Gretna, Omaha Skutt and Pius.

Next action for the Orangemen was Monday at the York Invite, which was resecheduled from a previous date. For those results, see future editions of the Daily Sun.

