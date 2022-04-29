Orangemen finish regular season strong

The Beatrice boys soccer team is ending their regular season on a high note.

After finishing runner-up in the Trailblazer Conference Tournament earlier in the week, the Orangemen defeated rival Norris 1-0 Thursday evening at the House of Orange in Beatrice.

Beatrice Coach Dave Henning said he's proud of how his team has hung tough after starting the season 0-9 -- conceding 24 goals during that stretch while only scoring three. In the last four games, they've won three matches, scoring six goals while only allowing one.

"I've been impressed with their willingness to continue to fight after having such a tough start to the season," Henning siad. "These boys are finally figuring out what it means to work hard and see their hard work pay off."

Against Norris, Henning said his team's game plan was to sit back and play defensively while trying to get a goal on a counterattack. The Orangemen started off shaky, allowing Norris too many scoring opportunities early, but after the first 15 minutes, they were able to settle in, play better and maintain their defensive shape.

Late in the first half, Elliot Jurgens was able to score his second goal of the season on a counterattack.

"(Elliot Jurgens) beat the goalkeeper with a nice shot into the side netting," Henning said. "We were then able to hold on throughout the second half to get a good win over a very challenging Norris team."

In the first round of the Trailblazer Conference Tournament, Beatrice played Nebraska City, who had beat them earlier in the season.

The Orangemen had a similar defensive game plan and early in the first half, on a counterattack, Selvin Flores was fouled inside the goal box resulting in a penalty kick. Alfredo Benavides was able to convert on the opportunity, putting Beatrice up 1-0.

Early in the second half, Flores was able to score a goal to make it 2-0 and the Orangemen were able to see that lead through, winning it 2-0.

On Tuesday, Beatrice played top-seeded Ralston in the conference championship match. Henning said the Rams are probably the best team they've faced all year, but they were able to hold them scoreless until the 65th minute.

"We had a defensive error and they were able to score, which gave them the championship," Henning said. "But our guys put up a great effort and we are happy with the runner-up."

Henning said he's proud of how the team has continued to persevere in the face of adversity and has trusted the process.

The team will have a chance to make some noise in the B-4 Subdistrict, which starts on Monday. Beatrice (3-10) is the No. 4 seed and they will play top-seeded Crete (9-4) at 8:30 p.m. on Monday at Doane University in Crete.

The winner will play at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday against the winner of second-seeded Norris (7-8) and third-seeded Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central (6-4)

Crete previously beat Beatrice 3-0.

"I like our chances in that game," Henning said. "And if we win, we get a chance to play Norris or Lincoln Lutheran, both of whom we've seen. So that's our ultimate goal -- to win our next two tames and get into a district final and see what happens."

Lady O to compete in B-6 Subdistrict

The Beatrice girls are the No. 3 seed in the B-6 District, which will be hosted by top-seeded Norris.

The Lady O (6-8) will play second-seeded Lincoln Lutheran (9-3) at 6:30 p.m. on Monday at Norirs High School. The winner will play in the district finla at 6 p.m. on Wednesday against either top-seeded Norris (14-1), fourth-seeded Seward (5-9) or fifth-seeded Crete (0-13).

