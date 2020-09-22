Orangemen finish runner-up at York

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Beatrice tennis team traveled to the York Invite on Monday and finished runner-up behind McCook.

The No. 2 doubles team of Max Meyer and Ty Dittbrenner finished with a perfect 5-0 record on the day, earning championship medals.

"They had a great outing and seem to be settling in quite nicely as partners," said Beatrice Coach Karen Dittbrenner.

The No. 1 doubles team of Colt Dittbrenner and Connor Freitag finished 4-1 on the day, which put them in a three way tie for first place with McCook and York.

"With the tie break rules in place, they earned second place," Dittbrenner said. "They picked up wins over team from York, Waverly, Holdrege and Elkhorn."

At No. 2 singles, Carson Saathoff went 4-1 on the day, earning second place. He picked up wins over York, Waverly, Holdrege and Elkhorn.

Connor Kelley finished with a 2-3 record in No. 1 singles. He picked up 8-0 and 8-1 wins over Holdrege and Elkhorn.

The Beatrice tennis team will be in action again on Thursday when they travel to a dual at Waverly.

