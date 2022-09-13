Orangemen finished 3rd at York Invite

YORK --- The Beatrice boys golf team finished third at the York Invite behind McCook and York on Friday.
At No. 1 singles, Jacoby Hamm picked up two wins defeating Elkhorn 8-3 and Holdrege 8-0.
Finishing in third place was the No. 1 doubles team of Ty Dittbrenner and Michael Roschewski. They lost a hard-fought match against McCook 9-7, but picked up an 8-6 win over Elkhorn, an 8-4 win over Waverly and an 8-5 win over Holdrege.
At No. 2 singles, Nolan Marlatt picked up an 8-3 win over Holdrege. Also picking up a third place finish was the No. 2 doubles team of Deighton Norris and Jordan Zhang. They defeated Waverly 8-4, Holdrege 8-5 and Elkhorn 8-2.
Beatrice also traveled to a triangular at Omaha Brownel-Talbot on Monday. The Orangemen beat Omaha Roncalli 3-2 and Brownell Talbot 4-1.
With the lack of court space and lighting being an issue, the triangular featured only seven players from each team.
Picking up two wins on the night were Hamm winning 8-6 over Roncalli and 8-4 over Brownell-Talbot. At. No. 1 doubles, Dittbrenner and Roschewski picked up an 8-0 win over Roncalli and an 8-4 win over Brownel-Talbot.
At No. 2 doubles, Norris and Zhang won 8-0 over Rocalli and 8-3 over Brownel-Talbot. At No. 2 singles, Marlatt got an 8-2 win over Brownell-Talbot.
With the two wins, Beatrice improves to 4-2 in duals this season. They will be in action again on Saturday when they travel to the South Sioux City Invite.