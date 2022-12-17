Orangemen get convincing win over Malcolm

The Beatrice Orangemen got back on the winning track with a convincing 60-37 win over Class C1 No. 6 Malcolm Friday night at the Ozone in Beatrice.

Tucker Timmerman had 22 points for the Orangemen while Dominik Salazar and Shelton Crawford had 11 points each.

The win improves Beatrice's record to 3-2 on the season as they enter the holiday break.

Timmerman opened the game with a basket in the post. After a Malcolm three pointer, Crew Meints came back with five straight points to make it 7-3.

After two Clipper free throws, Dominik Salazar would score off an assist from Timmerman to extend the lead to four. Timmerman had a free throw late in the first quarter and Meints had another basket ot make it 12-10 Orangemen after one.

Malcolm immediately tied it at the start of the second quarter, but a free throw by Timmerman, a take to the hoop by Salazar and a put back basket by Timmerman gave Beatrice a 17-12 lead.

Malcolm cut the lead to three, but another basket by Timmerman off an assist from Mients made it 19-14.

Malcolm hit a three pointer to make it a two point game, but Beatrice's Shelton Crawford came back with a three pointer to make it 22-17.

Beatrice then answered a Malcolm basket with a 6-0 run. Timmerman started the run with a put back basket and then Salazar scored off an assist from Treyson Russell. Russell then got a steal and scored on a lay up to make it 28-19.

Malcolm ended the run with two free throws, but Timmerman's three pointer from the top of the key made it 31-22. Malcolm finished the second quarter on a 3-0 run to make it 31-25 at the half.

Timmerman opened the third quarter scoring with a basket off an assist from Meints. Crawford then scored off an assist from Salazar to make it 35-25. .

Malcolm cut the deficit to eight, but a three pointer by Crawford and a basket from Timmerman in the post made it 40-27.

Malcolm knocked down a three pointer to get back within 10, but Dawson Loomis' buzzer-beating three pointer extended the Orangemen lead to 43-20 after three quarters.

Timmerman opened the fourth quarter with a three point play to extend the lead to 16.

After a basket from Malcolm, Beatrice would go on a 8-0 run to put the game away. Crawford started the run with a three point play and Salazar followed with two straight baskets and a free throw to make it 54-32.

Timmerman, Dawson Loomis and Kieyn Omon had baskets down the stretch to make the final score 60-37.

In addition to the leading scorers, Meints had seven points, Loomis had five points and Russell and Omon had one point each.

Beatrice will return to action on Dec. 29 and 30 when they travel to the North Platte Holiday Tournament.

Other Sunland basketball scores Girls Fall City SH 62, HTRS 33 Diller-Odell 39, Lewiston 28 Meridian 57, Giltner 10 Sterling 69, Pawnee City 14 Norris 49, Seward 27 Boys Freeman 30, Auburn 29 Diller-Odell 55, Lewiston 30