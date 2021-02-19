Orangemen get four wrestlers into state semis

OMAHA -- The Beatrice wrestling team is sitting in third place after the first day of the NSAA State Wrestling Meet.
The Orangemen currently have 52.5 points, which puts them behind tournament leading Gering's 63.5 points and Hastings' 53 points. Aurora is right behind Beatrice with 52 points.
Beatrice had aspirations of bringing home their first team state wrestling championship in school history, but head coach Jordan Johnson was hoping the team would be better positioned after day one.
"I definitely wanted to be ahead of where we are, but we're still in it," Johnson said. "It's still pretty close at the top, we just need to have some guys come out with some good performances tomorrow. It's going to take a big effort to overtake Gering and we're going to have to make up for some of the points we didn't get today."
Beatrice did get four wrestlers into the state semifinals and one additional wrestler going for a medal. Drew Arnold, Trevor Reinke, Torrance Keehn and Deegan Nelson are all in the semifinals while Cole Maschmann will also be wrestling for a medal.
"I'm proud of the four semifinalists because they wrestled really tough," Johnson said. "Cole (Maschmann) has also fought his way back into it. We need them all to keep it going so we can keep getting points tomorrow."
Arnold, who is ranked No. 1 in the 132-pound division, won his first match by pinfall over Adams Central's Devon Ackles. He then won his quarterfinal match by pinfall over York's Kaleb Eliker.
Reinke, who is ranked No. 2 in the 138-pound division and a defending state champion, won his first round match by a 19-3 tech fall over Jacob Janssen. He then won a 7-1 decision in his quarterfinal match against Hunter Heath of Minden.
"Drew and Trevor came out and really just put things away," Johnson said. "They went about their business and did what they were supposed to do and I think they will continue to do that."
Torrance Keehn reached the semifinals of the 170-pound division. He won a 14-2 major decision over Platteview's Carson Ross in the first round and then won a 6-1 decision in his quarterfinal match against Jackson Phelps of Hastings.
"Torrance wrestles awesome," Johnson said. "Sometimes he just makes stuff up, which is kind of fun. But he wrestles really tough and I'm proud of his for getting into the semis."
Deegan Nelson reached the semifinals of the 182-pound division. He won a 3-2 decision over Jay Ballard of Boys Town in his first round match and then won a sudden victory over Kaleb Pohl of Cozad in his quarterfinal match.
"Deegan had a tough road and that's just the way it works out sometimes," Johnson said. "But he was able to get through it and I'm proud of the way he kept battling."
Cole Maschmann was able to wrestle his way into the medal rounds of the 152-pound division. He lost his first round match in an ultimate tiebreaker to Mychaia Moss of Scottsbluff. He won his first consolation match by pinfall over Kayden Jensen of Omaha Concordia and then won 10-3 in his second consolation match over Cooper Spaulding of Norris.
Maschmann will wrestle on Saturday and can earn anywhere from third to sixth in the division.
"Cole has wrestled really well for us all year, so I'm glad he'll be able to wrestle for a medal tomorrow," Johnson said.
The remaining Orangemen wrestlers were eliminated on Friday.
Gavin Vanover won his first round match of the 106-pound division by pinfall over Hudson Holoch of York. He lost his quarterfinal match by pinfall to Ashton Dane of Gering before losing a 14-2 major decision to Tyler Japp of Elkhorn North, eliminating Vanover from the tournament.
Bryce Karlin scored a 4-2 win in his first round match against Gage Ryba of Platteview in the 120-pound division. He lost his quarterfinal match by pinfall to Austin Munier of Sidney and then lost a consolation match by pinfall to Talyn Campbell of McCook, eliminating him from the tournament.
Jarrett Koch wrestled in the 160-pound division and lost in a sudden victory to Chance Sjulin of Nebraska City in the first round. He won his first consolation match by a 10-0 major decision over Rhett Cullers of Chadron, but lost is second consolation match 7-2 to Philip Halstead of Alliance.
In the 195-pound division, Brock Ostdiek lost his first round match by pinfall to Lathan Duda of Broken Bow, but came back to win his first consolation match by pinfall over Sam Hemberger of Adams Central. In his second consolation match, Ostdiek lost a 7-3 dedcision to Luke Lambert of Ashland-Greenwood.
Nolan Bahnsen wrestled in the 220-pound division. He lost a 7-6 decision to Gabe Gaskill of Blair, but came back with a pinfall win over Colton Donason in his fist consolation match. He lost a sudden victory in his second round consolation match to Martin Carrillo of Wayne.
Colton Jelinek was eliminated in the 126-pound division. He lost his first match by pinfall to Brock Bolling of Pierce and then lost his consolation match by pinfall to Ashton Munsell of Wayne.
The Class B State Wrestling Meet will resume with semifinals and consolation finals starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday. Finals for Class B will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday.