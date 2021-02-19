Orangemen get four wrestlers into state semis

Arnold, who is ranked No. 1 in the 132-pound division, won his first match by pinfall over Adams Central's Devon Ackles. He then won his quarterfinal match by pinfall over York's Kaleb Eliker.

Reinke, who is ranked No. 2 in the 138-pound division and a defending state champion, won his first round match by a 19-3 tech fall over Jacob Janssen. He then won a 7-1 decision in his quarterfinal match against Hunter Heath of Minden.

"Drew and Trevor came out and really just put things away," Johnson said. "They went about their business and did what they were supposed to do and I think they will continue to do that."

Torrance Keehn reached the semifinals of the 170-pound division. He won a 14-2 major decision over Platteview's Carson Ross in the first round and then won a 6-1 decision in his quarterfinal match against Jackson Phelps of Hastings.

"Torrance wrestles awesome," Johnson said. "Sometimes he just makes stuff up, which is kind of fun. But he wrestles really tough and I'm proud of his for getting into the semis."

Deegan Nelson reached the semifinals of the 182-pound division. He won a 3-2 decision over Jay Ballard of Boys Town in his first round match and then won a sudden victory over Kaleb Pohl of Cozad in his quarterfinal match.