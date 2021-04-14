Orangemen golfers host Fairbury in first home meet

The Beatrice boys golf team finally got to compete at their home course on Tuesday.
The Orangemen made up their dual with Fairbury at the Beatrice Country Club., The dual was postponed earlier in the year due to inclement weather.
Beatrice posted a team score of 176, which beat Fairbury's 236.
"It was a nice to get to play for the first time at home," said Beatrice Coach Dick Stuart. "Beatrice Country Club is a hard course when the wind is out of the northeast like it was today. I thought our kids did a good job of competing, we just had to grind out some bogeys instead of making doubles and triples."
Trey Baehr led the way for the Orangemen with a 40 while Bryant Jurgens shot a 44.
"Trey (Baehr) had four bogeys and five pars and he kept the ball in play and was very steady," Stuart said. "Bryant hit the ball much better. With better approach shots on holes six and seven, he could have easily shot 40 or 41. He got off the tee and putted better tonight."
Sam Wallman was Beatrice's next best finisher with a score of 45 while Grant Carver was next with a 47.
"Sam (Wallman) had one bad hole on six, but was very steady the rest of the round," Stuart said. "Grant (Carver) saw his first varsity action and is doing a good job of getting off the tee. He needs to continue to work on the 150 yards and in shots to make bogeys and pars."
Drew Gleason rounded out the Beatrice scoring with a 57.
"Drew (Gleason) had a couple of holes with some big numbers," Stuart said. "We need to just help him relax and he will continue to get better."
The Orangemen will return to action on Thursday when they travel to the York Invite.
"We are getting the idea of what we need to do," Stuart said. "We need to work on these ideas and believe we can make our next shot -- not just hope we can."