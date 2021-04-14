Orangemen golfers host Fairbury in first home meet

The Beatrice boys golf team finally got to compete at their home course on Tuesday.

The Orangemen made up their dual with Fairbury at the Beatrice Country Club., The dual was postponed earlier in the year due to inclement weather.

Beatrice posted a team score of 176, which beat Fairbury's 236.

"It was a nice to get to play for the first time at home," said Beatrice Coach Dick Stuart. "Beatrice Country Club is a hard course when the wind is out of the northeast like it was today. I thought our kids did a good job of competing, we just had to grind out some bogeys instead of making doubles and triples."

Trey Baehr led the way for the Orangemen with a 40 while Bryant Jurgens shot a 44.

"Trey (Baehr) had four bogeys and five pars and he kept the ball in play and was very steady," Stuart said. "Bryant hit the ball much better. With better approach shots on holes six and seven, he could have easily shot 40 or 41. He got off the tee and putted better tonight."

Sam Wallman was Beatrice's next best finisher with a score of 45 while Grant Carver was next with a 47.