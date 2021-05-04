Orangemen golfers win Trailblazer Conference

NEBRASKA CITY -- The Beatrice boys golf team claimed the inaugural Trailblazer Conference Tournament on Monday at Wildwood Golf Course in Nebraska City.
The Orangemen finished with a team score of 342, which was 19 strokes better that Nebraska City's runner-up score of 361. Plattsmouth finished third with a 383, Ralston was fourth with a 393, Wahoo was fifth with a 410 and Platteview was sixth with a 420.
"It was nice for our kids to win the first Trailblazer Conference Championship in boys golf," said Beatrice Coach Dick Stuart. "We went to a golf course that none of the players had ever seen and were able to come away with our first win of the year."
Beatrice also had the individual champion in Trey Baehr. His score of 78 was eight strokes better than runner-up Will Welsh of Nebraska City, who finished with an 86.
"Trey was very steady for us all day and was able to win the individual championship with an 78," Stuart said."
The Orangemen had three more golfers in the top 10 individually. Preston Paquette, Sam Wallman and Bryant Jurgens all finished with scores of 88, which put them in a tie for fifth.
Because of tiebreakers, Paquette finished fifth, Wallman finished sixth and Jurgens finished seventh.
"I know they felt like it could have been better, but they continued to grind and foud a way to finish in the top 10," Stuart said.
Drew Gleason and Grant Carver rounded out the scoring for Beatrice with a 96 and 98 respectively.
Beatrice plays in the Lincoln Southwest Invite on Tuesday before hosting a dual with Norris on Thursday.
"We need to continue to work hard as this is going to be a tough week," Stuart said.
Lady O soccer season ends
The Beatrice girls soccer season came to an end after a 6-1 loss to Lincoln Lutherean Monday in the B-5 Subdistrict semifinals hosted by Norris.
Lincoln Lutheran scored three goals in the first half and three goals in the second half while Beatrice's lone goal came in the second half.
Beatrice's wildcard ranking isn't high enough to reach a district final match. They finish the season with a 6-9 record. It was the final game for seniors Mack Holthus, Addy Timmerman, Hailey Schaaf, Sara Price, Linda Humble, Abby Ware and Reganne Henning.