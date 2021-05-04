Orangemen golfers win Trailblazer Conference

NEBRASKA CITY -- The Beatrice boys golf team claimed the inaugural Trailblazer Conference Tournament on Monday at Wildwood Golf Course in Nebraska City.

The Orangemen finished with a team score of 342, which was 19 strokes better that Nebraska City's runner-up score of 361. Plattsmouth finished third with a 383, Ralston was fourth with a 393, Wahoo was fifth with a 410 and Platteview was sixth with a 420.

"It was nice for our kids to win the first Trailblazer Conference Championship in boys golf," said Beatrice Coach Dick Stuart. "We went to a golf course that none of the players had ever seen and were able to come away with our first win of the year."

Beatrice also had the individual champion in Trey Baehr. His score of 78 was eight strokes better than runner-up Will Welsh of Nebraska City, who finished with an 86.

"Trey was very steady for us all day and was able to win the individual championship with an 78," Stuart said."

The Orangemen had three more golfers in the top 10 individually. Preston Paquette, Sam Wallman and Bryant Jurgens all finished with scores of 88, which put them in a tie for fifth.

Because of tiebreakers, Paquette finished fifth, Wallman finished sixth and Jurgens finished seventh.