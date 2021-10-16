Orangemen hang tough, but fall to No. 2 Plattsmouth

Class B No. 10 Beatrice gave No. 2 and undefeated Plattsmouth everything they could handle Friday night at the House of Orange in Beatrice.

The Orangemen had to play without starting running back Deegan Nelson due to an injury, but they would still lead in the first quarter and then again in the third quarter. Plattsmouth would make a few more big plays in the fourth quarter to eventually win 35-20.

It is the third consecutive loss for the Orangemen after starting the season 5-0.

The Orangemen grabbed momentum first Friday night. Their defense forced a turnover on downs and they took over at the Plattsmouth 28 yard line. On their first play from scrimmage, Elliot Jurgens was able to find a hole and find the end zone from 28 yards out, giving Beatrice the early 7-0 lead.

Plattsmouth would start their next drive at their own 20 yard line. After two runs of 14 yards and two runs of 12 yards by Christian Meneses, the Blue Devils would find Clyde Hinton for a 31 yard touchdown pass to tie it at 7-7.

Beatrice would start their next drive with a 23 yard pass from Austin Burroughs to Elliot Jurgens, but that would be their only first down of the drive.

Plattsmouth would get the ball back at their own 44 after a turnover on downs. Meneses would have a 28 yard run and a 16 yard run, which would set up his eventual three yard touchdown run. The extra point was blocked, though, keeping the Plattsmouth lead at 13-7.

Beatrice's next drive at their own 24 yard line and Burroughs would have a 19 yard pass to Tucker Timmerman and a 17 yard pass to Jurgens, but penalties would put the Orangemen behind the chains and they would eventually turn the ball over on downs.

Plattsmouth would have their own problems with penalties on their next drive and were forced into an eventual 3rd and 39 situation. They would run the clock out on their last two plays, making the score 13-7 at the half.

Beatrice started the third quarter with the ball at their own 29 yard line. On the second play from scrimmage, a perfectly throw pass from Burroughs to Timmerman resulted in a 67 yard touchdown pass, giving Beatrice a 14-13 lead.

Plattsmouth went three and out on their next drive, but the Orangemen would fumble the ball back to the Blue Devils. A 62 yard pass would set up a four yard touchdown run by Meneses, giving Plattsmouth the 20-14 lead.

On the next Beatrice drive, Burroughs had an 18 yard pass to Roeder and followed that up with a 15 yard run, but a holding penalty would put the Orangemen behind the chains again. On a fourth and 20, Beatrice attempted a fake punt, but the pass fell incomplete, giving the ball back to Plattsmouth around midfield.

Plattsmouth took advantage. On the first play of their next drive, they would get a 28 yard run, which set up an eventual touchdown by Meneses. The extra point was blocked again, though, keeping the score at 26-14.

Beatrice started their next drive at their own 34 yard line and started moving it immediately with a two completions from Burroughs to Timmerman of 16 yards and 11 yards.

Burroughs would then get a 29 yard run and another 15 yard pass to Timmerman before a pass interference call on Plattsmouth set the Orangemen up with an first and goal.

Burroughs then scored on a bootleg run from 10 yards out. The extra point was blocked, though, keeping the Blue Devil lead at 26-20.

The Beatrice defense would get a huge three and out on Plattsmouth's next drive and the Orangemen would get the ball back at their own 20 yard line.

On the first play of the Orangemen drive, though, Plattsmouth would come down with an interception to take over in Beatrice territory.

It took just three running plays by Meneses to get into the end zone, extending the Plattsmouth lead to 33-20 with less than six minutes remaining in the game.

Beatrice got a good kick return and started their next drive at their own 42 yard line, but an early holding penalty followed by several personal fouls committed out of frustration led to an eventual safety, extending the Plattsmouth lead to 35-20.

Plattsmouth would be able to run out the clock from there, making the final score 35-20.

Beatrice falls to 5-3 on the season and will wrap up their regular season next Friday at Crete.

Other Sunland scores

Freeman 58, JCC 52

Falls City SH 73, Diller-Odell 14

Lourdes CC 81, HTRS 20

Sterling 1, Lewiston 0 (Forfeit)

