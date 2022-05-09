Orangemen heading back to state

ASHLAND -- The Beatrice baseball team will have a chance to defend this Class B State Championship next week.

The Orangemen defeated Platte Valley 6-1 Saturday in the B6 District Championship game played in Ashland.

The State Tournament is slated to start on Saturday at Werner Park in Omaha, but the brackets haven't been released yet due to more district finals games being played Monday night.

Tucker Timmerman was dominant on the mound for the Orangemen against Platte Valley, pitching 6.1 innings and giving up one unearned run on two hits while striking out 10 and walking six. Deegan Nelson recorded two outs in the seventh inning, striking out one.

Beatrice would get their first run in the top of the second. Austin Burroughs reached on an error and scored on Nelson's RBI double to make it 1-0.

The Orangemen would put together a two-out rally in the top of the third to score two runs. Timmerman singled and Burroughs walked. Burroughs and Connor Hamilton, who came into run for Timmerman, both scored when Adam DeBoer reached on an error, making it 3-0.

Two walks and an error led to a run for Platte Valley in the bottom of the third, making it 3-1.

Beatrice would get three big insurance runs in the top of the seventh. Jaxson Blackburn and Max Reis both walked and Timmerman was hit by a pitch to load the bases with nobody out.

Burroughs walked, to force in a run and a wild pitch allowed another run to score. An RBI single by DeBoer made it 6-1.

Platte Valley managed to get two runners on in the bottom of the seventh, but they wouldn't get past second base, making the final score 6-1.

Beatrice had five hits in the game. Nelson had a double and a single while Timmerman, DeBoer and Colton Belding had a single each.

Beatrice went 4-1 in the 2021 Class B State Tournament and beat Norris 5-4 in the championship game to capture their first state baseball championship in school history.

This year, the Orangemen are 17-4 and will be playing in their fifth state tournament in school history.

