Orangemen heading to state championship game
LINCOLN -- The Beatrice Orangemen are heading back to the Class B State Championship game for the first time since 2014.

Sixth-seeded Beatrice defeated seventh-seeded Waverly 41-29 in the semifinals Friday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.

Beatrice fell behind 6-4 in the first quarter, but gritty defense allowed them to build a 16-9 lead at half time. Waverly battled back to take a brief 25-24 lead late in the third quarter, but the Orangemen closed the quarter with three straight points to make it 25-24.

The Orangemen maintained a 31-29 lead midway through the fourth. They made 10 free throws down the stretch while their defense continued to get stops, allowing them to pull away for the 41-29 win.

Orangemen Coach Clark Ribble said the win is exciting for the entire community of Beatrice. 

"It feels great," Ribble said. "It's exciting for our community, our school, our program and for our hoops program who starts them when they're in third grade. It's great for all of us. The kids have really bought into what we're doing and I think it showed tonight."

Ribble said one of the biggest moments of the game for him was when his team responded after losing their lead in the third quarter.

"We were down one -- it showed our resiliency and how much we're willing to fight to go get what we want," Ribble said. "It's exhilarating for all of Beatrice."

Kaden Glynn led the way for Beatrice with 13 points. He had eight of Beatrice's made free throws in the final two minutes of the game.

Devin Smith had 10 points for the Orangemen while Bennett Crandall had six and Elliot Jurgens, Jace Pethoud and Tucker Timmerman had four each

Ribble said the win over Waverly goes far beyond the points scored, but other plays made on both sides of the ball.

"There were times when Kaden (Glynn) and Elliot (Jurgens) just went and jumped on the ball," Ribble said. "The guy was dribbling and they just went and grabbed it. It's the courage to make those plays -- which they do all the time in practice and you can see that carrying over into games.

The State Championship game is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Beatrice senior Devin Smith said it feels great to be moving onto the championship.

"This has been great for the community," Smith said. "Every game we've came up we've had fans cheering the bus on as we go out. We talk about how we wanted to be the team that puts Beatrice back on the map and now we're making it happen."

Their opponent will be fifth-seeded Elkhorn, who beat top-seeded Norris 49-33 in their semifinal game.

Elkhorn's 1-3-1 defense gave Norris fits on Friday, but Ribble said he thinks his team will be ready for it.

"All the zones we have seen will help us," Ribble said. "The length of Elkhorn will be different and the shape of the zone is different, but we practice against zones four or five times a week and against different variety of zones. So we're comfortable going against a 1-3-1 zone. We're going to go attack it and see what kind of great shots we can get."

Beatrice has won seven state championships in their school history with the last one coming in 2008. Elkhorn is looking for their first state championship.

As excited as Beatrice is to play in the championship game, Ribble said their goal isn't complete.

"We've got five seniors in that locker room that aren't satisfied," Ribble said. "Those leaders in there are hungry for something more."

Smith echoed his coach's thoughts.

"Every day at practice, we say it's a one game season," Smith said. "We've still got one game left and that's all we care about."

