Orangemen heading to state championship game

The Beatrice bench reacts during the final seconds as the Orangemen defeat the Waverly Vikings, 41-29, in the Boys B Semifinals on Friday, March 12th, 2021, in Lincoln, Neb.
Beatrice’s Kaden Glynn dribbles near half court as the Beatrice Orangemen defeat the Waverly Vikings, 41-29, in the Boys B Semifinals on Friday, March 12th, 2021, in Lincoln, Neb.
Beatrice’s Elliot Jurgens looks for room to pass during the first half as the Beatrice Orangemen defeat the Waverly Vikings, 41-29, in the Boys B Semifinals on Friday, March 12th, 2021, in Lincoln, Neb.
Beatrice’s Tucker Timmerman dives for a loose ball as the Beatrice Orangemen defeat the Waverly Vikings, 41-29, in the Boys B Semifinals on Friday, March 12th, 2021, in Lincoln, Neb.
Beatrice’s Jace Pethoud shoots over a defender as the Beatrice Orangemen defeat the Waverly Vikings, 41-29, in the Boys B Semifinals on Friday, March 12th, 2021, in Lincoln, Neb.
Beatrice’s Kaden Glynn reacts after a foul late in the fourth quarter as the Beatrice Orangemen defeat the Waverly Vikings, 41-29, in the Boys B Semifinals on Friday, March 12th, 2021, in Lincoln, Neb.
Beatrice’s Bennett Crandall attempts to cut between defenders as the Beatrice Orangemen defeat the Waverly Vikings, 41-29, in the Boys B Semifinals on Friday, March 12th, 2021, in Lincoln, Neb.
Beatrice’s Bryant Jurgens looks for room to dribble as the Beatrice Orangemen defeat the Waverly Vikings, 41-29, in the Boys B Semifinals on Friday, March 12th, 2021, in Lincoln, Neb.
Beatrice’s Devin Smith looks toward the basket for a shot as the Beatrice Orangemen defeat the Waverly Vikings, 41-29, in the Boys B Semifinals on Friday, March 12th, 2021, in Lincoln, Neb.
Beatrice head coach Clark Ribble yells during the fourth quarter as the Beatrice Orangemen defeat the Waverly Vikings, 41-29, in the Boys B Semifinals on Friday, March 12th, 2021, in Lincoln, Neb.
Beatrice head coach Clark Ribble and Kaden Glynn walk off the court after the Beatrice Orangemen defeat the Waverly Vikings, 41-29, in the Boys B Semifinals on Friday, March 12th, 2021, in Lincoln, Neb.
Beatrice’s Tucker Timmerman points to the crowd after the Beatrice Orangemen defeat the Waverly Vikings, 41-29, in the Boys B Semifinals on Friday, March 12th, 2021, in Lincoln, Neb.
Beatrice’s Kaden Glynn and Bennett Crandall react to another Waverly foul in the fourth quarter as the Beatrice Orangemen defeat the Waverly Vikings, 41-29, in the Boys B Semifinals on Friday, March 12th, 2021, in Lincoln, Neb.
Beatrice’s Kaden Glynn draws a foul late in the fourth quarter as the Beatrice Orangemen defeat the Waverly Vikings, 41-29, in the Boys B Semifinals on Friday, March 12th, 2021, in Lincoln, Neb.
Beatrice head coach Clark Ribble and Jeff Junker embrace after the Beatrice Orangemen defeat the Waverly Vikings, 41-29, in the Boys B Semifinals on Friday, March 12th, 2021, in Lincoln, Neb.
Beatrice’s Jace Pethoud blocks a shoot during the second half as the Beatrice Orangemen defeat the Waverly Vikings, 41-29, in the Boys B Semifinals on Friday, March 12th, 2021, in Lincoln, Neb.
Beatrice’s Bennett Crandall (left) and Elliot Jurgens (right) dive for a loose ball as the Beatrice Orangemen defeat the Waverly Vikings, 41-29, in the Boys B Semifinals on Friday, March 12th, 2021, in Lincoln, Neb.
Beatrice’s Tucker Timmerman defends a Waverly player as the Beatrice Orangemen defeat the Waverly Vikings, 41-29, in the Boys B Semifinals on Friday, March 12th, 2021, in Lincoln, Neb.
Beatrice students cheer on the Orangemen during the Boys B Semifinals on Friday, March 12th, 2021, in Lincoln, Neb.
Beatrice’s Devin Smith shoots a free throw during the second half as the Beatrice Orangemen defeat the Waverly Vikings, 41-29, in the Boys B Semifinals on Friday, March 12th, 2021, in Lincoln, Neb.
Beatrie’s Jace Pethoud draws a foul on a drive toward the basket as the Beatrice Orangemen defeat the Waverly Vikings, 41-29, in the Boys B Semifinals on Friday, March 12th, 2021, in Lincoln, Neb.
Beatrice’s Bennett Crandall looses the ball on a shot attempt as the Beatrice Orangemen defeat the Waverly Vikings, 41-29, in the Boys B Semifinals on Friday, March 12th, 2021, in Lincoln, Neb.
Beatrice’s Elliot Jurgens draws a foul on a layup as the Beatrice Orangemen defeat the Waverly Vikings, 41-29, in the Boys B Semifinals on Friday, March 12th, 2021, in Lincoln, Neb.
Beatrice’s Kaden Glynn turns upcourt as the Beatrice Orangemen defeat the Waverly Vikings, 41-29, in the Boys B Semifinals on Friday, March 12th, 2021, in Lincoln, Neb.
Beatrice students react to a play as the Beatrice Orangemen defeat the Waverly Vikings, 41-29, in the Boys B Semifinals on Friday, March 12th, 2021, in Lincoln, Neb.
Beatrice’s Kaden Glynn attempts to steal the ball as the Beatrice Orangemen defeat the Waverly Vikings, 41-29, in the Boys B Semifinals on Friday, March 12th, 2021, in Lincoln, Neb.
The Beatrice bench reacts to a three pointer as the Beatrice Orangemen defeat the Waverly Vikings, 41-29, in the Boys B Semifinals on Friday, March 12th, 2021, in Lincoln, Neb.
Beatrice’s Tucker Timmerman shoots a free throw as the Beatrice Orangemen defeat the Waverly Vikings, 41-29, in the Boys B Semifinals on Friday, March 12th, 2021, in Lincoln, Neb.
Beatrice’s Elliot Jurgens leads the offense during the first half as the Beatrice Orangemen defeat the Waverly Vikings, 41-29, in the Boys B Semifinals on Friday, March 12th, 2021, in Lincoln, Neb.
Beatrice’s Kaden Glynn shoots over a defender during the first half as the Beatrice Orangemen defeat the Waverly Vikings, 41-29, in the Boys B Semifinals on Friday, March 12th, 2021, in Lincoln, Neb.
Beatrice’s Elliot Jurgens drives for a layup during the first half as the Beatrice Orangemen defeat the Waverly Vikings, 41-29, in the Boys B Semifinals on Friday, March 12th, 2021, in Lincoln, Neb.
The Beatrice Orangemen huddle prior to the Boys B Semifinals on Friday, March 12th, 2021, in Lincoln, Neb.
Beatrice students wait for the starting lineups prior to the Boys B Semifinals on Friday, March 12th, 2021, in Lincoln, Neb.
The Beatrice Orangemen wait for the starting lineups prior to the Boys B Semifinals on Friday, March 12th, 2021, in Lincoln, Neb.
LINCOLN -- The Beatrice Orangemen are heading back to the Class B State Championship game for the first time since 2014.
Sixth-seeded Beatrice defeated seventh-seeded Waverly 41-29 in the semifinals Friday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Beatrice fell behind 6-4 in the first quarter, but gritty defense allowed them to build a 16-9 lead at half time. Waverly battled back to take a brief 25-24 lead late in the third quarter, but the Orangemen closed the quarter with three straight points to make it 25-24.
The Orangemen maintained a 31-29 lead midway through the fourth. They made 10 free throws down the stretch while their defense continued to get stops, allowing them to pull away for the 41-29 win.
Orangemen Coach Clark Ribble said the win is exciting for the entire community of Beatrice.
"It feels great," Ribble said. "It's exciting for our community, our school, our program and for our hoops program who starts them when they're in third grade. It's great for all of us. The kids have really bought into what we're doing and I think it showed tonight."
Ribble said one of the biggest moments of the game for him was when his team responded after losing their lead in the third quarter.
"We were down one -- it showed our resiliency and how much we're willing to fight to go get what we want," Ribble said. "It's exhilarating for all of Beatrice."