Orangemen heading to state championship game

Kaden Glynn led the way for Beatrice with 13 points. He had eight of Beatrice's made free throws in the final two minutes of the game.

Devin Smith had 10 points for the Orangemen while Bennett Crandall had six and Elliot Jurgens, Jace Pethoud and Tucker Timmerman had four each

Ribble said the win over Waverly goes far beyond the points scored, but other plays made on both sides of the ball.

"There were times when Kaden (Glynn) and Elliot (Jurgens) just went and jumped on the ball," Ribble said. "The guy was dribbling and they just went and grabbed it. It's the courage to make those plays -- which they do all the time in practice and you can see that carrying over into games.

The State Championship game is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Beatrice senior Devin Smith said it feels great to be moving onto the championship.

"This has been great for the community," Smith said. "Every game we've came up we've had fans cheering the bus on as we go out. We talk about how we wanted to be the team that puts Beatrice back on the map and now we're making it happen."

Their opponent will be fifth-seeded Elkhorn, who beat top-seeded Norris 49-33 in their semifinal game.