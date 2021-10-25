Orangemen heading west for state playoffs

With a 5-0 record heading into a big Week 6 clash with Waverly, the Beatrice football team had to be feeling pretty good about itself.

A blowout 56-7 loss to the No. 6 Vikings brought Beatrice back to earth, while ensuing losses to Seward and Plattsmouth humbled it even further. That three-week reality check has made Beatrice a better team, and its progress since has the Orangemen ready to begin their playoff journey with renewed confidence.

“That (Waverly game) was probably some of the most undisciplined and uninspired football that we’ve played,” Beatrice coach Jeff Kezeor said. “We just came together as a staff and a team, went over those plays and just broke everything down. We kind of went back to the roots of what got us to 5-0.”

While they don’t have the wins to show for it, Beatrice went toe-to-toe with playoff teams Seward and Plattsmouth over the next two weeks. A touchdown pass with under 20 seconds left is what it took for No. 8 Seward to overcome the Orangemen, and they also gave No. 2 Plattsmouth one of its toughest games of the season despite losing a late lead.

The good news for Beatrice is that the team is the healthiest it’s been in a month. Deegan Nelson, a 1,000-yard rusher, missed the Plattsmouth game with an ankle injury but returned last week with a 225-yard, four-touchdown effort in a win over Crete.

Nelson is also one of the team’s best defenders at linebacker, but others have picked up his slack by making big plays of their own. Tucker Timmerman makes a big impact at linebacker, while Elliot Jurgens, Austin Burroughs and Brandon Scheer are ball-hawking players in the secondary.

Combined with several experienced pass rushers up front, the Beatrice defense has big-play potential at all times.

“We’ve really been happy defensively ever since the Waverly game,” Kezeor said. “Up front, Caleb Jones does a lot for us and he’s a guy we feel very confident in at the line of scrimmage.”

Not only will Beatrice begin its playoff journey on the road this week, but its destination is as far away as it gets. The No. 10-seeded Orangemen will have to load up the bus for a seven-hour drive west to No. 7 Scottsbluff. The game will kick off at 6 p.m. Mountain time, 7 p.m. Central, so Kezeor and the Beatrice staff are still trying to put together plans for transportation that evening.

They’d need several charter bus drivers to make the trek home after the game, only to get back around 6 a.m. on Saturday. A lot of driving in a 24-hour period, to be sure, but the Orangemen are trying to make the most of it.

“It’s going to be a challenge, but we’re selling it with the mentality that we can make it a trip to remember and have fun with it,” Kezeor said. “I think the kids are actually pretty excited to have this opportunity.”

Part of the opportunity is that Beatrice and Scottsbluff appear to match up very well. The Bearcats’ only losses are to Fort Morgan, Colorado (6-1 record) and No. 4 Aurora, and they’ve won six consecutive games since a Week 3 loss. Running back Sebastien Boyle and quarterback Braeden Stull are both all-state candidates with over 15 rushing touchdowns apiece, and Scottsbluff has a big, stout offensive line as always.

That type of challenge is something Beatrice sees every day in practice, and it’s why the Orangemen are optimistic as they begin their playoff journey.

“They’re a great team and very similar to the brand of football we play; we feel like we match up pretty well and it’s the type of team we like to play,” Kezeor said.

With a win, Beatrice would advance to a second round game against the winner of 15th-seeded Lexington (4-5) and second-seeded Aurora (7-2).

Norris (4-5) has earned the No. 11 seed in Class B and they will play No. 6 seed Omaha Skutt (6-3) Friday night. With a win, they will play the winner of third-seeded Plattsmouth (9-0) and 14th-seeded Omaha Gross (4-5)

Other first round Class B match ups include No. 1 seed Bennington (9-0) against No. 16 seed McCook (4-5); No. 9 seed Northwest (5-4) against No. 8 seed Waverly (6-3); No. 5 seed Seward (7-2) against No. 12 seed Omaha Roncalli (5-4) and No. 13 seed York (5-4) against No. 4 seed Elkhorn (8-1)

Wilber-Clatonia has earned the No. 13 seed in Class C2. The Wolverines (5-4) will travel to No. 4 seed Yutan (8-1) Friday night. The two teams previously played on Oct. 1 and Yutan won that game 42-35.

With a win, Wilber-Clatonia will play the winner of No. 5 seed Hastings St. Cecilia (8-1) and No. 12 seed Bishop Neumann (5-4).

In six man football, Sterling (8-0) has earned the No. 4 seed and will host 13th-seeded Spalding Academy (7-1) Friday night at 6 p.m. The two teams have not previously played this season.

With a win, the Jets would advance to a second round game against the winner of No. 5 seed Franklin (7-1) and 12th-seed McCool Junction (7-1).

Sterling finished state runner-up to McCool Junction last year in Class D6.

Pawnee City also qualified for state in Class D6. The Indians (5-3) are the No. 14 seed and will travel to third-seeded Red Cloud (8-0).

The two teams previously played on Oct. 15 and Red Cloud won that game 41-32.

With a win, Pawnee City would play the winner of 11th-seeded Hay Springs (5-3) and sixth-seeded Wallace (7-1).

In Kansas, the Hanover Wildcats (5-3) are once again in the Eight-man Division II state playoffs. They will travel to Osborne (6-2) on Thursday for a 6 p.m. game.The two teams previously played on Oct. 1 and Osborne won that game 36-26.

With a win, they would play the winner of Axtell (8-0) and Beloit-St. John's (4-4).

Marysville (2-5) qualified for state in Class 3A and will play at Gypsum-SE of Saline (8-0) on Friday. With a win, they would play the winner of Chapman (6-2) and Lindsborg-Smokey Valley (5-3).

