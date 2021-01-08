Orangemen hold off Seward at home

The Blue Jays hit another three pointer to get back within three, but a three point play by Timmerman and two free throws by Jurgens closed out the second quarter, making it 26-18 at the half.

Seward opened the third quarter with a basket, but Devin Smith then scored off an assist from Crandall to make it 28-20.

Five straight points by Seward made it 28-25 before Crandall ended the run with a basket. Seward scored the next four, though, to make it 30-27.

A three point play by Timmerman extended Beatrice's lead to 33-27, but Seward ended the third quarter on a 7-0 run, including a buzzer beating three pointer, to give the Blue Jays a 34-33 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Beatrice got the lead back with Crandall opened the fourth quarter with two free throws. Timmerman followed that up with another three point play to make it 38-34. Seward would hit a three pointer to get back within one, but Glynn answered with a three pointer to extend the lead to 41-37 with 5:04 left in the game.

Elliot Jurgens continued the run with a fast break lay up. Seward came back with a frree throw, but a free throw by Timmerman and two free throws by Elliot Jurgens made it 46-38. Beatrice made enough free throws down the stretch to win 48-41.