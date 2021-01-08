Orangemen hold off Seward at home

Beatrice protected their home court Friday night in a win over Seward.
The Orangemen defeated Seward 49-41 at the Ozone in Beatrice, improving their record to 7-3 on the season.
Seward, who is coached by Beatrice graduate and former Nebraska basketball player Trevor Menke, came into the game winless, but the Blue Jays came into the Ozone with a hot shooting hand and gave the Orangemen a tough test.
The Blue Jays even led by a point at the end of the third quarter, but the Orangemen controlled the fourth quarter on their way to the eight point win.
Seward scored the first basket of the game, but Beatrice came back with seven straight points. Tucker Timmerman started the run with a put back basket and Bennett Crandall then scored in the post. Devin Smith capped the run with a three pointer to make it 7-2.
Seward knocked down a three pointer, but a free throw by Crandall and a three pointer by Kaden Glynn made it 11-5.
The Blue Jays made another three pointer to get within three, but two free throws by Crandall made it 13-8. After a Seward basket, Bryant Jurgens would score on a fast break lay up, but Seward ended the first quarter scoring with a three pointer to make it 15-13.
Seward tied it immediately at the start of the second quarter, but two free throws by Elliot Jurgens, two free throws by Glynn and a basket by Elliot Jurgens made it 21-15.
The Blue Jays hit another three pointer to get back within three, but a three point play by Timmerman and two free throws by Jurgens closed out the second quarter, making it 26-18 at the half.
Seward opened the third quarter with a basket, but Devin Smith then scored off an assist from Crandall to make it 28-20.
Five straight points by Seward made it 28-25 before Crandall ended the run with a basket. Seward scored the next four, though, to make it 30-27.
A three point play by Timmerman extended Beatrice's lead to 33-27, but Seward ended the third quarter on a 7-0 run, including a buzzer beating three pointer, to give the Blue Jays a 34-33 lead going into the fourth quarter.
Beatrice got the lead back with Crandall opened the fourth quarter with two free throws. Timmerman followed that up with another three point play to make it 38-34. Seward would hit a three pointer to get back within one, but Glynn answered with a three pointer to extend the lead to 41-37 with 5:04 left in the game.
Elliot Jurgens continued the run with a fast break lay up. Seward came back with a frree throw, but a free throw by Timmerman and two free throws by Elliot Jurgens made it 46-38. Beatrice made enough free throws down the stretch to win 48-41.
Elliot Jurgens and Timmerman led the way for Beatrice with 12 points each while Crandall had nine, Glynn had eight, Smith had six and Bryant Jurgens had two.
The Beatrice boys also played Thursday night at York. The Orangemen beat the Dukes 59-37.
Jace Pethoud led the way for Beatrice with 13 points while Bennett Crandall had 11, Devin Smith and Elliot Jurgens had 10 each, Kaden Glynn had nine, Tucker Timmerman had four and Dawson Loomis had two.
Beatrice is now 7-3 on the season and will be in action again next Friday when they travel to Plattsmouth.
Other Sunland boys scores
JCC 35, WILBER-CLATIONIA 26
Wilber-Clatonia 2 14 5 5 -- 26
Johnso Co. Central 13 8 4 10 -- 35
Wilber-Clatonia--Thompson 4, Combs 7, Kracke 7, Kreshel 4, Knasnicka 2.
Johnson Co. Central--Antholz 9, Holthus 8, Haughton 7, Speckmann 5, Schuster 4, Rivera 2.
SOUTHERN 63, FRIEND 41
Southern 10 21 19 13 -- 63
Friend 9 8 11 13 -- 41
Southern--Retherford 6, Borzekofski 18, Saathoff 8, Adams 19, Baehr 6, Belding-Ames 3, Swearinger 3.
Friend--Schluter 5, Girmus 6, Weber 5, Hausman 5, Svehla 20.
JOHNSON-BROCK 67, PAWNEE CITY 22
Johnson-Brock 17 22 18 10 -- 67
Pawnee City 5 7 6 4 -- 22
Johnson-Brock--Buchmeier 3, Pelican 18, Fossenbarger 16, Cash 5, J. Behrends 2, Parriott 11, L. Behrends 6, Bohling 6.
Pawnee City--K. Gyhra 4, Horst 2, Lang 2, B. Gyhra 6, Osborne 5, Marteney 3.
TRI COUNTY 59, FAIRBURY 47
Fairbury 14 13 13 7 -- 47
Tri County 15 8 17 19 -- 59
Fairbury--Zabortsky 5, Smith 11, Robertson 5, Grizzle 2, Biehl 3, Martin 2, Starr 19.
Tri County--Ca. Sims 15, Larson 2, Jantzen 11, Co. Sims 25, Weichel 4, Jannsen 2.