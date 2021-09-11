Orangemen knock off Blair on homecoming

It was a memorable homecoming night for Beatrice Friday night at the House of Orange.
The Orangemen defeated Blair 21-14, improving their record to a perfect 3-0 on the season.
The game started with an interception returned for a touchdown and it finished with a big defensive stop to seal the win.
Blair opened the game with the ball, but on the third play from scrimmage, Austin Burroughs was able to get an interception returned it to the house for a touchdown, giving the Orangemen an early 7-0 lead.
The Bears started their next drive at their own 30 yard line and were able to take it into Beatrice territory, but the Orangemen defense would tighten up and force a punt.
After the punt, Beatrice took over at their own 20 and would go three and out. Blair got the ball back at their own 45 and after an 11 yard pass and a 22 yard run, they had the ball first and goal. The Beatrice defense would force a fourth and goal from the 4 yard line, but Blair would convert on a four yard touchdown pass to tie the game 7-7.
Beatrice started their next drive at their own 35 and managed one first down, but were forced to punt. A good punt pinned Blair back at their own 12 yard line.
The Bears were able to get two first downs, but a combined sack by Brock Ostdiek and Caleb Jones set up an obvious passing down for Blair and Ostdiek would be able to intercept that pass, giving the Orangemen the ball back at their own 43 yard line.
Deegan Nelson started the Beatrice drive with a 31 yard run and then followed it up with another eight yard run. Elliot Jurgens eventually scored on a 10 yard touchdown run. The extra point missed, though, keeping the score at 13-7.
Blair got good field position to start their next drive at their own 45 yard line and took it deep into Beatrice territory, but a fumble was recovered by Nelson, giving Beatrice the ball back at their own 12 yard line.
The Orangmen looked to score before the half, but the Bears defense would come down with an interception, keeping the score 13-7 at the half.
The defining drive of the game was Beatrice’s first drive of the second half. They started at their own 27 yard line and put together a 12 play scoring drive consisting of 11 runnings plays and one passing play. Nelson had seven rushes on the drive, including a two yard touchdown run. Jace Starkey, Burroughs and Jurgens also had rushes on the drive and Burroughs had a 12 yard pass to Dominik Salazar.
After a penalty, Burroughs would convert a two point conversion, making it 21-7.
Blair hoped to answer on their next drive and took it into Beatrice territory, but Beatrice’s Tucker Timmerman would get a stop on a fourth down, giving the ball back to the Beatrice offense.
Beatrice managed several first downs on their next drive, but would come up short on a fourth and short, giving Blair the ball back at their own 20.
A 54 yard pass got the Bears into Orangemen territory, but a sack by Gage Wolter on the next play would put Blair behind the chains. They eventually turned the ball over on downs and Beatrice took over at their own 34 with 7:26 left in the game.
Beatrice was hoping to eat some clock, but went three and out. A short punt gave Blair the ball at the Orangemen 36 yard line and the Bears would be able to put a six play scoring drive together that was capped by a one yard touchdown on a quarterback sneak, cutting the deficit to 21-14.
Beatrice again wanted to eat some clock, but would be unable to move the chains again. They punted the ball to the Blair 34 yard line, giving the Bears 1:47 to try and put together a game tying drive.
Dominik Salazar came up with a sack on the first play of the drive and Blair would eventually turn the ball over on downs, giving Beatrice the 21-14 win.
Beatrice will be in action again next Friday when they travel to Elkhorn North.