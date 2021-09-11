Orangemen knock off Blair on homecoming

It was a memorable homecoming night for Beatrice Friday night at the House of Orange.

The Orangemen defeated Blair 21-14, improving their record to a perfect 3-0 on the season.

The game started with an interception returned for a touchdown and it finished with a big defensive stop to seal the win.

Blair opened the game with the ball, but on the third play from scrimmage, Austin Burroughs was able to get an interception returned it to the house for a touchdown, giving the Orangemen an early 7-0 lead.

The Bears started their next drive at their own 30 yard line and were able to take it into Beatrice territory, but the Orangemen defense would tighten up and force a punt.

After the punt, Beatrice took over at their own 20 and would go three and out. Blair got the ball back at their own 45 and after an 11 yard pass and a 22 yard run, they had the ball first and goal. The Beatrice defense would force a fourth and goal from the 4 yard line, but Blair would convert on a four yard touchdown pass to tie the game 7-7.

Beatrice started their next drive at their own 35 and managed one first down, but were forced to punt. A good punt pinned Blair back at their own 12 yard line.