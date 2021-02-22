Orangemen knocked off by Nebraska City

FIRTH -- A drive and dish to a wide open player under the basket with 5.5 seconds remaining in the game gave Nebraska City a 47-45 win over Beatrice Monday night in B1 Sudistrict.

The Orangemen had one last attempt to tie it, but the ball got poked away from Elliot Jurgens on a drive to the hoop. The clock expired and Nebraska City went into celebration mode.

Beatrice struggled to get things going in the first half and Nebraska City knocked down six three pointers on their way to a 32-22 half time lead.

The Orangemen owned the third quarter. A basket by Jace Pethoud and a three pointer by Elliot Jurgens made it 32-27. The Pioneers ended the run with a basket, but a free throw by Pethoud and six straight points by Elliot Jurgens tied the game at 34-34.

Nebraska City regained a two point lead, but Bryant Jurgens would give the Orangemen their first lead of the game with a three pointer, making it 37-36. Nebraksa City would regain a one point lead, though, at the end of the third quarter.

Nebraska City motored back out to a 41-37 lead at the beginning of the fourth quarter, but a three pointer by Kaden Glynn got Beatrice back within one at 41-40. Nebraska City went on a 4-0 run to get to their lead back to five, but another three pointer by Bryant Jurgens made it 45-45.