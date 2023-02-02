Thirteen Beatrice athletes signed letters of intent to play their respective sports at the next level on Wednesday.

Friends and family of the athletes gathered in the Hevelone Center for the ceremony.

Beatrice Athletic Director Gus Brown led the ceremony and had a message for all the coaches who will be receiving these Beatrice athletes.

"You're not only getting good athletes, but you are getting some very high quality individuals," Brown said. "We have an unbelievable group of seniors and we are going to miss them when they're gone. Hopefully their leadership will pass on to the kids following them."

There are two Beatrice athletes who will be playing their respective sports at the Division I level. Tucker Timmerman signed to play baseball at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln while Avery Barnard signed to play softball at Wichita State with her sister Addie Barnard.

Others who signed include Riley Schwisow signing to play softball at Sioux Falls, Deegan Nelson playing football at Morningside University and Emily Allen playing volleyball at Doane University.

Beatrice will be sending several wrestlers to the next level. Caden Eggleston will wrestle at Morningside University while Hayden Richards and Autumn Bartlett will continue their wrestling careers at Southeast Community College. Jordyn Kleveland will attend Hastings college, where she will compete in both wrestling and track and field.

Jaleynne Kosmos will continue her track and field career at Concordia University.

Three BHS girls will be cheering at the next level. Shelby Hesman will cheer at Doane University while Micaela Houseman and Kasha Gartner will cheer at Peru State.

Check future editions of the Daily Sun for more information on each individual athlete.